Upside of Failure - Theo Baloyi

Guest: Theo Baloyi
Jethro TaitLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guesst: Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist
Marine van Brakel | Chief Operating Officer at RCS Group
Guest: Nkateko Ndala Magoro | Clinical PsychologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Naledi Mashishi | Researcher at Africa CheckLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Melanie Chait, Director of "Dance me to the end of time"LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical Psychologist Charity Mkone, chats to us about building resilience
Guest: John Sanei - Keynote Speaker/ Author/ Futures StrategistLISTEN TO PODCAST