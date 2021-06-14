Zandile Kumalo is Sandton's 1st Hydroponic Rooftop Farmer

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted) Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 7:21 PM
Young people are spending an excess of R500 per month looking for work - Study John Perlman talks to Lauren Graham from the University of Johannesburg about what works and what doesn't work when it comes to yo... 16 June 2021 4:31 PM
Youth and politics: 'There is not much that we can celebrate' Duncan Mthembu, DA Federal Council member and youth chairperson in the Vaal, says as young people they fight to claim a space in c... 16 June 2021 11:16 AM
View all Local
Youth-led political party aims to get more young people to vote in elections Today a Youth-only political party launched its campaign for the October local government elections. 16 June 2021 3:23 PM
'ANC has never prosecuted a single apartheid murderer', says Malema Julius Malema was speaking at the EFF June 16 commemoration outside the Uitsig High School in Centurion. 16 June 2021 2:46 PM
Duarte apologises to staffers as ANC finally pays May salaries ANC members held a lunchtime picket, where they complained about the late payments of salaries and the non-payments by the party o... 15 June 2021 3:54 PM
View all Politics
"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship" Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp). 16 June 2021 7:49 PM
'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!' Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'. 16 June 2021 6:50 PM
Destigmatising side hustling and why it benefits companies and workers Jon Foster-Pedley, Henley Business School Africa dean and director, speaks to John Perlman about the rising popularity of side hus... 16 June 2021 5:12 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:27 AM
Watch: Have you joined the #SarafinaChallenge? Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:06 AM
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:27 AM
Watch: Have you joined the #SarafinaChallenge? Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:06 AM
Watch: Spice girls celebrate 25th anniversary 'Wannabe' with new song Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:42 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
Malawian diplomats declared persona non grata. 'We are not condoning this' Information Minister Gospel Kazako says there are 19-million law-abiding Malawians and you cannot judge them on what the 10 diplom... 16 June 2021 10:37 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
View all Africa
'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!' Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'. 16 June 2021 6:50 PM
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
Nobody goes into journalism to make money - Anton Harber Bruce Whitfield interviews famed journo Prof Anton Harber about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 14 June 2021 8:07 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Zandile Kumalo is Sandton's 1st Hydroponic Rooftop Farmer

Zandile Kumalo is Sandton's 1st Hydroponic Rooftop Farmer

14 June 2021 2:03 PM

Guest: Zandile Kumalo | Hydroponic Farmer


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

Stories from the frontline in the battle against unemployment

16 June 2021 2:01 PM

Guest: Bongekile Macupe | Education Reporter at Mail & Guardian

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health Check-In: Youth & mental health - how they are coping during the COVID pandemic

16 June 2021 1:43 PM

Guest:  Nkateko Ndala Magoro

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Starting leadership training from a younger age

16 June 2021 1:36 PM

Guest:  Nobandla Gobodo | Scho’ Youth Development Africa (SYDA)’s Project Manage 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Series - Trans-for-motion (Episode 3)

15 June 2021 2:38 PM

Guest:  John Sanei

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jobless youth: All plans but little to show for it

15 June 2021 2:37 PM

Guest: Ariane De Lannoy | Associate Professor at the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (SALDRU) at the Univ

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health Check-In: "Understanding why we feel out of sorts and how to help ourselves meet our own needs"

15 June 2021 1:49 PM

Guest: Charity Mkone 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Low turnout in vaccination areas

15 June 2021 1:41 PM

  Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David Makhura

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Joan Armatrading - 'Already There'

14 June 2021 2:36 PM

Guest:  Joan Armtrading | English singer-songwriter and guitarist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health Check-In: "Power of Gratitude"

14 June 2021 1:48 PM

Guest:    Charity Mkone, Clinical Psychologist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Young people are spending an excess of R500 per month looking for work - Study

Local

'ANC has never prosecuted a single apartheid murderer', says Malema

Politics

Youth-led political party aims to get more young people to vote in elections

Politics

EWN Highlights

'This could've been done earlier': MAC on level 3 lockdown announcement

16 June 2021 4:28 PM

'ANC has never prosecuted a single apartheid murderer', says Malema

16 June 2021 2:46 PM

'Your country needs you', Ramaphosa tells SA's youth at June 16 commemoration

16 June 2021 1:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA