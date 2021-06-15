Low turnout in vaccination areas

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 15:50
Property feature: Is a sole mandate worth it when selling your property?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Michelle Cohen - Principal at Leapfrog Johannesburg North East
Guests
Michelle Cohen - Principal at Leapfrog Johannesburg North East
125
Today at 16:10
Gauteng Provincial Command Council gives update on its response to the pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Mary Kawonga - Chairperson of the Gauteng Premier's Advisory Committee on COVID-19
Guests
Dr Mary Kawonga - Chairperson of the Gauteng Premier's Advisory Committee on COVID-19
125
Today at 16:20
SAHPRA to update us on how the processing applications for Sputnik and Chinese vaccines is progressing
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, CEO
Guests
Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, CEO
125
Today at 16:40
#Promises Promises: North West municipality faces second court action over sewage spillage plaguing communities, farms since 2017
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sputnik Ratau - Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation at ...
Guests
Sputnik Ratau - Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation at ...
125
Today at 16:50
Ace vs ANC: High court set to hear Magashule’s two-day court battle
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Rebecca Sibanda, Legal Officer at Centre for Constitutional Rights
Guests
Rebecca Sibanda, Legal Officer at Centre for Constitutional Rights
125
Today at 17:10
EFF set to march on Sahpra offices on Friday to demand more Covid-19 vaccines be approved
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Vuyani Pambo, EFF Spokesperson
Guests
Vuyani Pambo, EFF Spokesperson
125
Today at 17:20
Hiring of more nurses to help curb the covid 19 cases
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Stephan Meyer - COO of immploy medical recruitment
Guests
Stephan Meyer - COO of immploy medical recruitment
125
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 5/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
Today at 18:09
How AfriCrypt allegedly defrauded investors about R54bn in bitcoins
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brandon Topham - Divisional Executive for Investigations and Enforcement at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Guests
Brandon Topham - Divisional Executive for Investigations and Enforcement at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
125
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
125
Today at 18:39
Discovery Health crunches the numbers on the costs for treating Covid-19 in South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Ryan Noach - Chief Executive at Discovery Health
Guests
Dr Ryan Noach - Chief Executive at Discovery Health
125
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle - Consistency
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
125
Today at 19:08
SA visitor management startup WizzPass acquired by FM:Systems
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ulrich Stark - Co-Founder at WizzPass
Guests
Ulrich Stark - Co-Founder at WizzPass
125
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus: The value in gaining experience
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance : Why should I have an investment portfolio if I have my own business?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up