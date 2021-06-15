Jobless youth: All plans but little to show for it

Today at 15:50 Property feature: Is a sole mandate worth it when selling your property? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Michelle Cohen - Principal at Leapfrog Johannesburg North East

Today at 16:10 Gauteng Provincial Command Council gives update on its response to the pandemic Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Mary Kawonga - Chairperson of the Gauteng Premier's Advisory Committee on COVID-19

Today at 16:20 SAHPRA to update us on how the processing applications for Sputnik and Chinese vaccines is progressing Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, CEO

Today at 16:40 #Promises Promises: North West municipality faces second court action over sewage spillage plaguing communities, farms since 2017 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Sputnik Ratau - Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation at ...

Today at 16:50 Ace vs ANC: High court set to hear Magashule’s two-day court battle Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Rebecca Sibanda, Legal Officer at Centre for Constitutional Rights

Today at 17:10 EFF set to march on Sahpra offices on Friday to demand more Covid-19 vaccines be approved Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Vuyani Pambo, EFF Spokesperson

Today at 17:20 Hiring of more nurses to help curb the covid 19 cases Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Stephan Meyer - COO of immploy medical recruitment

Today at 18:05 SPOTS 5/4 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:09 How AfriCrypt allegedly defrauded investors about R54bn in bitcoins The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Brandon Topham - Divisional Executive for Investigations and Enforcement at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

Today at 18:39 Discovery Health crunches the numbers on the costs for treating Covid-19 in South Africa The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Ryan Noach - Chief Executive at Discovery Health

Today at 18:50 ZOOM Side Hustle - Consistency The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....

Today at 19:08 SA visitor management startup WizzPass acquired by FM:Systems The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ulrich Stark - Co-Founder at WizzPass

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus: The value in gaining experience The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

