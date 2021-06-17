Knowler Knows Consumer - Travel insurance and Travel Agencies and Operators

Guests: Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist
Otto De Vries | CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
Guest: Devin Moonsamy | CEO of ICHAF Training Institute, a South African TVET CollegeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Dr Gloria Marsay | Educational psychologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bongekile Macupe | Education Reporter at Mail & GuardianLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nkateko Ndala MagoroLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nobandla Gobodo | School’ Youth Development Africa (SYDA)’s Project ManageLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: John SaneiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ariane De Lannoy | Associate Professor at the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (SALDRU) at the UnivLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Charity MkoneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson for Gauteng Premier David MakhuraLISTEN TO PODCAST