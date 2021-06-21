Can employers fore employee who refuse to be vaccinated?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:10
Consumer prices in SA hit 30-month high
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Siobhan Redford - RMB economist
Today at 16:20
Uber free rides to teacher going to vaccination sites
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Frans Hiemstra - General Manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa
Today at 16:40
Gauteng Provincial Government hots its first-ever webinar on cannabis
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Motlatjo Makaepea - Chief Director at Agro-Processing
Today at 16:50
Iran's presidential election
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Yossi Mekelbergprofessor of international relations and an associate fellow of the MENA Program at Chatham House
Today at 17:10
Discovery Health tracking vaccination data for members
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Ryan Noach - CEO at Discovery Health
Today at 17:20
Regional leaders to meet again in Maputo on Wednesday to decide on military force in Mozambique
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
Consumer inflation hits 30-month high to 5.2% in May 2021, up from 4.4% in April
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:15
SA visitor management startup WizzPass acquired by FM:Systems
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ulrich Stark - Co-Founder at WizzPass
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Headhunting in the age of lockdown and covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Wood - Chief Financial Officer at The Unlimited
Today at 18:48
How prevalent is honey laundering in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Oosthuizen - Founder at Honeybee Heroes
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual : The cost of modern living
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - mis selling of debt counselling
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter : Bradley du Chenne, chief executive of Hippo.co.za
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bradley Du Chenne - CEO at Hippo.co.za
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
I didn’t know the Guptas were up to no good, Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry Gigaba has denied at the state capture commission on Wednesday that he delayed Financial Intelligence Centre Act amendments becaus... 23 June 2021 3:35 PM
R22 mn in Digital Vibes accounts frozen after SIU granted preservation order The firm, which has links to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, is at the centre of a COVID-19 media campaign contract awarded by the N... 23 June 2021 1:51 PM
Covid-19 cluster outbreak in Roshnee area pushing number of closed schools to 33 Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi gives an update on the vaccine rollout for educators in the province. 23 June 2021 1:44 PM
View all Local
'White privilege on steroids' as DA defends all-white SA campaign managers list The Democratic Alliance has defended its campaign managers list and the lack of diversity, claiming they are experienced and were... 23 June 2021 11:33 AM
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena. 22 June 2021 6:39 PM
'People concerned about ANC positions': Why violence at branch meetings rising Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia explains to John Perlman what happened at a recent African National Congress... 21 June 2021 4:35 PM
View all Politics
Feeling the pinch: Can we expect some relief from high transport & food prices? Stats SA says that rising fuel prices contributed to increasing costs such as food in the transport sector. 23 June 2021 4:25 PM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
A time-saver for hiring staff: One-way video interview platform takes off in SA Entrepreneur Marnus Broodryk tells The Money Show how he invested in Wamly after it saved him valuable time in his own business. 22 June 2021 7:55 PM
View all Business
Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But… The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale. 21 June 2021 7:02 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
National Arts Festival to host online & intimate live events to excite audiences Monica Newton, National Arts Festival CEO, tells John Perlman what attendees can expect at the countrywide programme. 17 June 2021 6:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Keshav Maharaj hattrick history: 'This is just reward for all that hard work' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says it is just weird that a second hattrick by a South African cricketer in a Test since Geof... 22 June 2021 2:34 PM
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Babes and Mampintsha's reality show 'Uthando Lodumo' trailer released Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:37 AM
WATCH: Jennifer Hudson's releases single 'Here I Am' from Aretha Franklin biopic Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:15 AM
WATCH: Oprah Winfrey celebrates black fathers with OWN #HonoringOurKings special Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 June 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda passes away This is after the 97-year-old hero was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week. 17 June 2021 4:40 PM
View all Africa
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena. 22 June 2021 6:39 PM
'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University). 21 June 2021 8:14 PM
Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep". 21 June 2021 7:38 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Can employers fore employee who refuse to be vaccinated?

Can employers fore employee who refuse to be vaccinated?

21 June 2021 2:14 PM

Guest: Johan Olivier | Partner at Webber Wentzel


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

“Ladies lead the literature charge”

23 June 2021 2:11 PM

Guest: Melvin Kaabwe | Member of SA Booksellers Association

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health Check-In: Dealing with the Winter Blues

23 June 2021 1:50 PM

Guest:  Shai Friedland | Clinical Psychologist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

My First Car

22 June 2021 3:25 PM

Guest: Kevin Derrick - CEO of Creative Rides

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Series - Trans-for-motion (Episode 4)

22 June 2021 3:23 PM

Guest: John Sanei

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health Check-In: How to emotionally cope with loneliness

22 June 2021 1:53 PM

Guest: Candice Cohen

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Green paper of marriages in SA

22 June 2021 1:46 PM

Guests: Shaheeda Ms Hoosein | Director of Conveyancing and Property Law at Gwina Attorneys

Hopewell Sathekge - Director at Lawtons Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Six years with Al Qaeda: The Stephen McGowan Story

21 June 2021 2:40 PM

Guest: Stephen Mcgowan | Father Of Stephen Mcgowan 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health Check-In: Tips for socialisation when we feel burnt out and isolated

21 June 2021 1:43 PM

Candice Cohen, Clinical Psychologist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702Unplugged with former finalist on MNET's, The Voice SA, Keanu Harker

18 June 2021 2:50 PM

Keanu Harker 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Covid-19 cluster outbreak in Roshnee area pushing number of closed schools to 33

Local

'White privilege on steroids' as DA defends all-white SA campaign managers list

Politics

ECDs seek inclusion in teacher vaccination rollout: 'This is discrimination'

Local

EWN Highlights

Coronavirus infections increasing across Africa

23 June 2021 4:10 PM

I didn’t know the Guptas were up to no good, Gigaba tells Zondo Inquiry

23 June 2021 3:35 PM

Thunberg says UN climate draft forces world to 'face reality'

23 June 2021 2:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA