Mental Health Check-In: Understanding the mental health building blocks during winter

702 FYI
Today at 16:40
More job losses as 10219 businesses robbed in Gauteng
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Michael Shackleton MPL DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Community Safety
Guests
125
Today at 16:50
ConCourt set to rule on Zuma’s contempt of court case tomorrow
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Guests
125
Today at 17:10
Rise of the variants: What you need to know about the Delta variant in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele: Vice President for Research @ South African Medical Research Council and Member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Vaccines
Guests
125
Today at 17:20
Inquiry probing feasibility of holding elections starts this week
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sy Mamabolo - Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
Guests
125
Today at 18:08
EOH sues its co-founder Asher Bohbot and other executives
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Guests
125
Today at 18:14
Sun International shuts down all hotels and resorts over level 4 lockdown restrictions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Guests
125
Today at 18:15
Lockdown alert level 4: What should have the government done to cushion businesses that are in distress
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Neva Makgetla - Senior Economist at TIPS
Guests
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Guests
125
Today at 18:39
Follow up: Food Lovers' markets versus Debbie Power of Nature's Gold Honey - Part 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Debbie Power - owner at Nature’s Gold honey
Guests
125
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby: Smartwatches that have a pulse oximeter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Guests
125
Today at 19:08
domestic workers are earning R2 536, while their monthly living costs are R2 890, meaning they’re forced to take on debt or reduce spending costs on vital items to make ends meet every month
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aisha Pandor - Co-Founder at Sweepsouth
Guests
125
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Mike Maree the co-founder of Mugg n Bean and author of Bean There
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Maree - co-founder at Mugg & Bean
Guests
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money: Jazz musician Nduduzo Makhathini
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nduduzo Makhathini, Jazz Musician
Guests
125
