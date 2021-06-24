LeanOnMe campaign - raising awareness and educating communities about codeine abuse amongst the youth

Today at 16:40 More job losses as 10219 businesses robbed in Gauteng Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Michael Shackleton MPL DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Community Safety

Today at 16:50 ConCourt set to rule on Zuma’s contempt of court case tomorrow Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist

Today at 17:10 Rise of the variants: What you need to know about the Delta variant in SA Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele: Vice President for Research @ South African Medical Research Council and Member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Vaccines

Today at 17:20 Inquiry probing feasibility of holding elections starts this week Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Sy Mamabolo - Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

Today at 18:08 EOH sues its co-founder Asher Bohbot and other executives The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH

Today at 18:14 Sun International shuts down all hotels and resorts over level 4 lockdown restrictions The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group

Today at 18:15 Lockdown alert level 4: What should have the government done to cushion businesses that are in distress The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Neva Makgetla - Senior Economist at TIPS

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Meryl Pick - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 Follow up: Food Lovers' markets versus Debbie Power of Nature's Gold Honey - Part 2 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Debbie Power - owner at Nature’s Gold honey

Today at 18:49 ZOOM Tech with Toby: Smartwatches that have a pulse oximeter The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine

Today at 19:08 domestic workers are earning R2 536, while their monthly living costs are R2 890, meaning they’re forced to take on debt or reduce spending costs on vital items to make ends meet every month The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Aisha Pandor - Co-Founder at Sweepsouth

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book feature: Mike Maree the co-founder of Mugg n Bean and author of Bean There The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mike Maree - co-founder at Mugg & Bean

