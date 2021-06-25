Mental Health Check-In: Scheduling time to rest to build resilience

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
Golf 101
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Songezo Sonamzi, golfing coach
Today at 11:05
Sex focus- low libido
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Tracy Ziman Jacobs, relationships coach
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
Sars launches first fully-virtual tax filing season (for a shrunken tax base) Sars offices will be closed for walk-ins for the next six weeks. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 1 July 2021 7:47 PM
'Huge refund paid in but credit card suspended as I didn't do minimum payment!' Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show why FNB is reviewing its policy after she took up the case of a credit card client. 1 July 2021 7:29 PM
View all Local
'World Bank vaccine funding boost prompted by Cuba entering the market?' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Angelo Fick (Asri) about the World Bank increasing funding for vaccine purchases to $20 billion 1 July 2021 7:01 PM
ConCourt finds Ramaphosa did not deliberately lie to Parly on CR17 matter The legal battle centres on a half a million-rand donation to Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign to become ANC president. 1 July 2021 11:06 AM
WATCH LIVE: Constitutional Court delivers judgment on Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign The legal battle centres on a half a million rand donation to Ramaphosa's campaign to become African National Congress president. 1 July 2021 9:52 AM
View all Politics
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa The Money Show talks to Martin Kingston (VP, Business Unity SA) about the business sector's call for Ters relief under Level 4. 30 June 2021 7:33 PM
After 8 years, the POPI Act is fully enacted on 1 July 2021 Officially anyway, there are still some issues to resolve. 30 June 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
South African music legend Steve Kekana has passed away The family of legendary South African musician Steve Kekana has confirmed that he has passed away. 1 July 2021 2:08 PM
WATCH: Shark leaping out of water and biting parasailer's leg goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 July 2021 10:20 AM
WATCH: Picasso painting recovered after 9 years slips to the floor Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 July 2021 9:38 AM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
View all Sport
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:38 AM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
View all Entertainment
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Entries flood in for #ThankYouTrucker Competition The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in! 28 June 2021 11:46 AM
View all World
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
View all Africa
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa. 29 June 2021 8:10 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Mental Health Check-In: Scheduling time to rest to build resilience

Mental Health Check-In: Scheduling time to rest to build resilience

25 June 2021 1:45 PM

  Dr Anesu Mbizvo | Medical doctor and yoga instructor  


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

Knowler Knows - The difference between an isolated stoning incident and a riot and what that means for your insurance claim

1 July 2021 3:08 PM

  Wendy Knowler

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Angélique Kidjo releases new album titled Mother Nature

1 July 2021 2:12 PM

Guest:  Angélique Kidjo - Singer/Songwriter and Activist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health Check-In Moment - An attitude of gratitude

1 July 2021 1:44 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The power of talking it out

30 June 2021 2:10 PM

Guest:  Alexander Oosthuysen - Clinical Psychologist at Akeso Parktown

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health Check-In Moment - Affirmations Part 3

30 June 2021 1:41 PM

Guest: Suntosh Pilllay, Clinical Psycologist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Series on Trans-for-motion - Future of Leadership - developing teams for the future (episode 5)

29 June 2021 2:37 PM

Guest: John Sanei -Futures Strategist & Keynote Speaker | 4x TedX Speaker | 4x Best-Selling Author | SingularityU & DukeCE faculty  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Balancing work-life as schools close again

29 June 2021 2:02 PM

Guest: Amanda Rogaly - Founder of BabyYumYum and Chief Mommy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health Check-In Moment - Affirmations Part 2

29 June 2021 1:46 PM

Guest: Suntosh Pilllay, Clinical Psycologist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jacob Zuma Sentenced to 15 months prison time

29 June 2021 1:36 PM

Guest:  Prof James Grant, Practising Advocate of the High Court

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The crucial question your future university must answer before you commit

28 June 2021 2:40 PM

Guest: Wonga Ntshinga | Senior Head of Programme: Faculty of ICT at The Independent Institute of Education

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

RIP Steve Kekana: Sipho Mabuse, Joe Nina pay tribute & describe his final days

Lifestyle

ConCourt ruling on CR17 funding 'vindication of our arguments on transparency'

Local

We are seeing a mess, it's a disaster: Doctors share experience in hospitals

Local

EWN Highlights

Justice Dept: We are boosting efforts to probe why LGBTQIA+ attacks on the rise

1 July 2021 8:21 PM

Warning for WC motorists to be careful as floods damage roads, bridges

1 July 2021 8:05 PM

eSwatini acting PM refutes claims of marshal law being declared amid protests

1 July 2021 7:50 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA