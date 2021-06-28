Mental Health Check-In Moment - Affirmations Part 1

Guest: Suntosh Pilllay, Clinical Psycologist
Guest: Alexander Oosthuysen - Clinical Psychologist at Akeso ParktownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Suntosh Pilllay, Clinical PsycologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: John Sanei -Futures Strategist & Keynote Speaker | 4x TedX Speaker | 4x Best-Selling Author | SingularityU & DukeCE facultyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Amanda Rogaly - Founder of BabyYumYum and Chief MommyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Suntosh Pilllay, Clinical PsycologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof James Grant, Practising Advocate of the High CourtLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wonga Ntshinga | Senior Head of Programme: Faculty of ICT at The Independent Institute of EducationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nomfundo Moh | MusicianLISTEN TO PODCAST