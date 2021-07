The Upside of Failure - Dr Glenda Gray

Today at 15:50 #FixmyJoburg:Johannesburg traffic lights Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Sean Kreusch, DA councillor with the responsibility for transport

Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

Today at 16:10 Covid Trends on testing Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ridhwaan Suliman - Senior researcher at CSIR

Today at 16:20 Interpol issues red notices against Atul and Rajesh Gupta and others linked to the R25 million Free State fraud case Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ulrich Roux

Today at 16:40 Ters relief payments extension agreed, details need cabinet approval Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Matthew Parks - Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator

Today at 16:50 eSwatini: SADC met with government representatives Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Peter Fabricius

Today at 17:10 The breaking of lockdown rules by some political parties Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Brigadier Vish Naidoo - National spokesperson at SAPS

Today at 17:20 Wage negotiations: Govt offers public servants increase, cash allowance Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 18:05 SPOTS 3/2 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager at MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:49 ZOOM: Tech with Toby The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine

Today at 19:08 Level 4 restrictions for hoteliers have been adjusted. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Marc Waschsberger - Managing Director at The Capital

Today at 19:19 ZOOM Business Book feature: Futureproof: 9 rules for humans in the age of Automation. By Kevin Roose The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

