How long should anyone wait in a queue? When should you really complain about bad customer service?

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:10
MASA Medics assist Covid-19 patients at home
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Yaseen Teba, Muslim Associatiob of South Africa Chairperson
Today at 16:20
[NEDBANK BUSINESS IGNITE]
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Alan Shannon, Nedbank Executive: Small Business and Professional Banking
Today at 16:40
Stats SA data on the average salary for South Africans
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sebastien Alexanderson, CEO of National Debt Advisors
Today at 16:50
SANDF deployed in KZN and Gauteng
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Pikkie Greeff
Today at 17:20
EWN: Dali Mpofu argues Constitution rules supreme over ConCourt
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 18:08
The cost and impact of looting under the free Zuma banner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Busisiwe (Busi) Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby: How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - Belonging: The Secret Code of Elite Teams by Owen Eastwood
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Owen Eastwood - Performance Coach and Author of Belonging at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People's Money: Themba Maseko, Former Former CEO of the (GCIS)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Themba Maseko - Former CEO of GCIS & author of For My Country at ...
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Addiction: The myth of functional alcoholism South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence spokesperson Thembekile Msane says there is no such thing as func... 12 July 2021 3:38 PM
Ramaphosa to address nation on Monday over riots in Gauteng & KZN A time for the address will be confirmed later on Monday. 12 July 2021 3:28 PM
'We cannot criminalise people who are hungry' Mandy Wiener speaks to the director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute Isobel Frye about the ongoing looting. 12 July 2021 2:47 PM
I took court route when I realised ANC Top 6 is divided, factional - Magashule According to the suspended African National Congress secretary-general, the party resolutions say the court is the last resort onc... 9 July 2021 6:23 PM
ANC power balance has swung in Ramaphosa's favour - Political analyst Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and political analyst Professor Ivor Sarakinsky give their take on the Ace Magashule ju... 9 July 2021 1:24 PM
Zuma remains in prison 'until ConCourt decides on the rescission application' Eyewitness News senior political reporter Theto Mahlakoana tells Mandy Wiener more on The Midday Report. 9 July 2021 1:01 PM
Nedbank Business Ignite is back to improve your business in these changing times On-air advertising, training programmes and a R40,000 cash injection up for grabs in this year's Nedbank Business Ignite. 12 July 2021 9:33 AM
Investment advice: In bad times be a buyer and never a seller (except when...) Financial adviser Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) tells The Money Show why staying invested is more important than when you invest 8 July 2021 9:01 PM
Investec targets medium-sized corporate market with new business strategy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Wainwright, CEO of Investec Bank. 8 July 2021 8:28 PM
Award-winning Chef Lesego 'LesDaChef' Semenya passes away Semenya tweeted last week that he had tested positive for Covid-19. He used his social media handles under #LeFoodFacts to teach p... 12 July 2021 2:08 PM
Mom left astonished as son brings sexy underwear for her hospital stay Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 July 2021 10:35 AM
WATCH: Terrifying video shows hoverboard exploding next to children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 July 2021 8:57 AM
Wheelchair tennis ace Montjane secures Wimbledon singles & doubles final spots The Limpopo-born athlete was the first African wheelchair tennis player to compete at Wimbledon when she was handed a wild card fo... 9 July 2021 3:41 PM
It is crisis management time as Covid-19 hits Springbok camp Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says Springboks and Lions medical teams and management are now frantic trying to stem the spre... 7 July 2021 2:14 PM
Gavin Hunt joins the Chilli Boys as head coach Gavin Hunt had led Amakhosi to the CAF Champions League semi-final but the team still gave him the boot and replaced him with form... 7 July 2021 1:49 PM
Everything is in limbo now because of level 4 lockdown - Mark Haze The musician tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that when there are 50 or 100 people watching him the shows are exciting because... 9 July 2021 3:02 PM
WATCH: 'The clock must untick itself' Edward Zuma leaves tweeps in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 July 2021 8:32 AM
EFTs and e-wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space. 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
Old Mutual's risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:42 AM
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can't take an extension of lockdown. We're out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
How long should anyone wait in a queue? When should you really complain about bad customer service?

How long should anyone wait in a queue? When should you really complain about bad customer service?

8 July 2021 2:07 PM

Guest: Siphiwe Sithole, Polyamory South Africa- facilitator


Addiction: The myth of functional alcoholism

12 July 2021 2:37 PM

Thembekile Msane | Spokesperson at South African National Council On Alcoholism And Drug Dependence( Sanca)

702 Unplugged - Mark Haze

9 July 2021 2:57 PM

  Mark Haze

The Upside of Failure - SA extreme mountaineer Remy Kloor

9 July 2021 2:54 PM

Remy Kloos 

Travel Feature - Future travel bucketlist adventures for train lovers: aboard Rovos Rail

9 July 2021 2:30 PM

Guest: Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor 

Knowler Knows - The surge in demand for groceries to be delivered to homes and how   the supermarket retailers are responding

8 July 2021 3:04 PM

Guest: John Bradshaw, retail executive: marketing at Pick n Pay.

  Wendy Knowler

Mental Health Check-In Moment - Record Attempt to raise awareness for mental health

8 July 2021 1:47 PM

Guest: Henry Kok

8 July 2021 1:47 PM

Guest: Henry Kok

Family discovered the grave of their loved one has been dug open

8 July 2021 1:36 PM

Guest:  Sihle - 702 Listener

          Reggie Moloi - Manager for Cemeteries for Johannesburg City Parks

Rheumatoid Arthritis awareness

7 July 2021 2:03 PM

Guest:  Elsa Van Duuren | Rheumatologist 

Mental Health Check-In Moment - Allergies, intolerances, and mental health

7 July 2021 1:45 PM

Guest:  Clinical Psychologist Dr Sherona Rawat chats to us about allergies, intolerances, and mental health 

 

Ramaphosa to address nation on Monday over riots in Gauteng & KZN

Local

It's looking promising that Gauteng has surpassed peak of infections - Expert

Local

'We cannot criminalise people who are hungry'

Local

Celeb chef Lesega Semenya passes away of COVID-19

12 July 2021 4:24 PM

12 July 2021 4:24 PM

Police clash with looting rioters as malls

12 July 2021 3:53 PM

Ramaphosa to address nation on Monday over riots in Gauteng & KZN

12 July 2021 3:28 PM

