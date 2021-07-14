Lady tells us about jumping from building on fire, and how she broke her lower leg

Mabongi had to jump from a building that was on fire in Durban. The building the was set a light by looters. She had to jump, and ended up breaking her lower leg. At the same time, next to her, a baby had to be tossed to people on the ground below. Currently Mabongi is in plaster of paris, and is seeking medical attention.