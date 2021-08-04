Myths and misunderstandings about South African and African consumers

Guest; Nomava Zanazo, Strategic Consultant at Boston Consulting Group
Actress Lillian DubeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Iga Motylska, writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist
Jan von der Heyde - Chinese shops
Wynand van Vuuren - tyres and insurance claims, King Price Insurance
Guest: Stasa Jordan, founder of SA Breast Milk ReserveLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Leigh Crymble, Founder of BreadCrumbsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Clinical Psychologist Samukelisiwe Mthembu give us advice if you are struggling with burnout
Guest: Luyanda JaftaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Shivesh Maharaj - Head of Department of Otorhinolaryngologyat WitsLISTEN TO PODCAST