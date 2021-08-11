WeThinkCode achieves gender parity goal

Guests: Nyari Samushonga, CEO of WeThinkCode
Guest: Dr Reevana Balmahoon -Artificial Intelligence & Augmented Reality Research Lead at the CSIRLISTEN TO PODCAST
Gabbi Brondani, Travel WriterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:Wendy Knowler – Consumer Ninja
Alicia Heyneke of Adams and Adams
Guests: Sandra Venter - Recovery and Awareness Manager at Bone SA
Matthew - Transplant Recipient
Nomsa - Transplant Recipient
Guests: Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa – Head of MarketingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Luyanda JaftaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Hayley ParryLISTEN TO PODCAST