WeThinkCode achieves gender parity goal

702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COVID-19: South Africa records 13,921 new cases and 384 deaths The Health Department says 9,339,755 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 14 August 2021 7:34 AM
'Manenberg cat killer': Post-mortems show the animals were preyed on The Animal Welfare Society said pathologists found that most cats were maliciously and brutally killed by a person or a group of i... 13 August 2021 5:36 PM
Gauteng has reached 100 000 applications for Grade 8 Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says to receive over 100 000 applications in four days, shows that the system is being embrac... 13 August 2021 5:05 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: Reports SSA had unvetted private army working for Zuma being probed President Cyril Ramaphosa said that this was one of the reasons why state security has been moved to the Presidency. 12 August 2021 12:58 PM
State Security Agency needs realignment, Ramaphosa tells Zondo Inquiry President Cyril Ramaphosa described the agency as a sensitive and important asset to the nation, which he said should be realigned... 12 August 2021 12:54 PM
Ramaphosa: We need to probe lapses at SSA and how it manifested Advocate Paul Pretorius is questioning the president on the state of the ministry, which Ramaphosa has just collapsed as he's move... 12 August 2021 11:58 AM
View all Politics
DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand 'We want to continue the legacy.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chairperson of DGB (ex-Douglas Green). 12 August 2021 8:32 PM
Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid. 12 August 2021 7:48 PM
Nedbank resumes dividend but lowers growth outlook due to riots, Covid 3rd wave Earnings are up 148% year-on-year, but still lag 2019. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mike Brown about Nedbank's interim results. 11 August 2021 8:33 PM
View all Business
'Many of our social ills are due to absent fathers' Migrant labour, divorce and many other factors contribute to absentee fathers. 13 August 2021 11:43 AM
Is Friday the 13th a superstition? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2021 9:13 AM
Is there legal recourse for when sellers remove features key to property value? A seller was compelled to leave the property in the same condition as it was sold, as ALL the fixtures contributed to the value of... 12 August 2021 2:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won't receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
View all Sport
Mzansi celebs exposed for wearing 'fake' Gucci apparel Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2021 8:30 AM
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus. 14 August 2021 9:37 AM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
View all Africa
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
Why umbrella funds make so much sense Umbrella funds could be the best option for those hit the hardest by the pandemic. 12 August 2021 3:01 PM
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
WeThinkCode achieves gender parity goal

WeThinkCode achieves gender parity goal

11 August 2021 2:02 PM

Guests: Nyari Samushonga, CEO of WeThinkCode


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

702 Unplugged - Joya Mooi

13 August 2021 2:53 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Upside of Failure - Dr Reevana Balmahoon

13 August 2021 2:41 PM

Guest: Dr Reevana Balmahoon -Artificial Intelligence & Augmented Reality Research Lead at the CSIR

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel Feature - Destinations opened to fully vaccinated travellers from SAGuests

13 August 2021 2:05 PM

Gabbi Brondani, Travel Writer 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Knowler Knows - Buying a property - What fixtures stay

12 August 2021 2:58 PM

Guest:Wendy Knowler – Consumer Ninja 
  Alicia Heyneke of Adams and Adams 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Organ Donor Awareness Month

12 August 2021 2:02 PM

Guests: Sandra Venter - Recovery and Awareness Manager at Bone SA

  Matthew - Transplant Recipient

  Nomsa - Transplant Recipient

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Womentum #SheOwnsHerSuccess

11 August 2021 1:31 PM

Guests: Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa – Head of Marketing

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Series - Small businesses are the answer! We are asking the wrong questions(episode 2)

10 August 2021 2:40 PM

Guest: Luyanda Jafta

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Prof Francois Engelbrecht

10 August 2021 2:11 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the pandemic has taken the shine away from women empowerment

9 August 2021 2:35 PM

 Guest: Hayley Parry

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Allowing petrol stations to sell booze will have impact on drunk driving - Saapa

Local

Icy weather and rain as two winter systems sweep through the country

Local

'Manenberg cat killer': Post-mortems show the animals were preyed on

Local

[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die

Local Africa

Montsitsi 'stayed the course for a free and just South Africa': GCIS

14 August 2021 8:17 AM

14 August 2021 8:17 AM

Latest COVID figures paint a grim picture for South Africa

14 August 2021 7:55 AM

14 August 2021 7:55 AM

WC govt slammed for teaching residents how to build 'better' shacks

13 August 2021 8:44 PM

13 August 2021 8:44 PM

