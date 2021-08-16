JusticeIsInOurDNA

Guests: Mbali Shongwe - Activist
Vanessa Lynch | Regional Director at DNA for Africa
Guest: Prof Anita Bosch, Professor at the University of Stellenbosch Business School and Research Chair for Women at WorkLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sean O’Connor, Producer Of how To Die Podcast And Contributor To the Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Luyanda Jafta – CEO of the peoples FundLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wayne Minnaar – Spokesperson for JMPDLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Samke J NgcoboLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Reevana Balmahoon -Artificial Intelligence & Augmented Reality Research Lead at the CSIRLISTEN TO PODCAST