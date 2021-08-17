JMPD confiscate vendor goods

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Latest Local
World Plant Milk Day: South Africa has 70 options of plant milk ProVeg South Africa communications and programmes manager Nanine Wyma talks about World Plant Milk Day and why it is important. 22 August 2021 9:58 AM
Suffering from nasal allergies? Research underway to see if Rooibos tea can help Head of allergology and immunology at UCT Lung Institute Professor Prof Jonny Peter explains how the research will be conducted. 22 August 2021 9:34 AM
Armed men rob Westside FM weeks after looters attacked the radio station A presenter at the station had just finished doing his show and was playing music when five armed men forced their way into the st... 22 August 2021 8:54 AM
Does the Constitutional Court have the power to postpone elections? Bongani Bingwa speaks to constitutional law expert based at the North-West University Professor Elmien du Plessis. 20 August 2021 8:30 AM
New conditions make it likely regulator will finally approve sale of Burger King The Money Show gets clarity on a breakthrough in the deal from Bakhe Majenge, Chief Legal Counsel at the Competition Commission. 19 August 2021 8:24 PM
Mapisa-Nqakula voted the new Speaker of Parliament She received 199 votes while Democratic Alliance nominee Annelie Lotriet received 82 votes. 19 August 2021 3:01 PM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
Standard Bank earnings double in 6 months, plans to open branches in PnP stores Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala about the Group's 1H21 results and South Africa's economic recovery. 19 August 2021 8:01 PM
Rand slumps to worst level since March The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution at Rand Merchant Bank. 19 August 2021 7:20 PM
Tips on how to get your patio ready for summer Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Decor & DIY expert and founder Janice Anderssen. 21 August 2021 10:36 AM
WATCH: 'Barbara I don't care about you' neighbours heated exchange goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 August 2021 9:25 AM
WATCH: Man rescued cooling off in shallow part of river goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 August 2021 9:15 AM
Hugo Broos names 31-man Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers South Africa are in Group G, together with neighbours Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia with the group winners progressing through to t... 19 August 2021 2:11 PM
Sale of Celtic FC: 'Great tragedy that Bloemfontein will lose a venerable club' The 52-year-old Bloemfontein Celtic soccer club will now be known as Royal AM and move its home ground to Durban. 17 August 2021 4:16 PM
Josef Zinnbauer resigns as Orlando Pirates head coach His departure comes on the back of the club, who were defending champions, being knocked out of the MTN8 at the quarterfinal stage... 16 August 2021 4:16 PM
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself. 20 August 2021 3:03 PM
007 star Daniel Craig won't be leaving fortunes for his children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:57 AM
Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 August 2021 11:43 AM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 17 August 2021 6:00 AM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
New Zambian president 'must move away from tribal lines and tackle corruption' Institute for Security Studies researcher Ringisai Chikohomero says Zambians have given Hakainde Hichilema a mandate to bring some... 16 August 2021 1:30 PM
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus. 14 August 2021 9:37 AM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
JMPD confiscate vendor goods

JMPD confiscate vendor goods

17 August 2021 1:38 PM

Guest: Wayne Minnaar – Spokesperson for JMPD  


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

702 Unplugged - Jacqui Carpede

20 August 2021 2:52 PM

  Jacqui Carpede - Solo Artist 

The Upside of Failure - Lebogang Mashile

20 August 2021 2:44 PM

Guest; Lebo Mashile | Poet, performer, actress, presenter and producer 

Travel Feature - Visit Stellenbosch launches wine walks to support local entrepreneurs

20 August 2021 2:07 PM

Guest:  Jeanneret Momberg - CEO of Visit Stellenbosch 

Knowler Knows - Romance scams

19 August 2021 3:02 PM

Guests:   Gail - Romance Scam victim

  Taryn Hunkin -  Customs consultant

  Wendy Knowler

UJ to host virtual Sports Conference on safeguarding sports

19 August 2021 2:06 PM

Guest:  Dr Heather Morris-Eyton – Head of Dept for Sport & Movement Studies at University of Johannesburg

Dr Kirsten van Heerden - Performance Psychologist and former athlete

Barriers that women experience in work places

18 August 2021 2:06 PM

Guest: Prof Anita Bosch, Professor at the University of Stellenbosch Business School and Research Chair for Women at Work 

What happens to your online self once you die?

18 August 2021 1:39 PM

Guest: Sean O’Connor, Producer Of how To Die Podcast And Contributor To the Daily Maverick

The Series - Small businesses are the answer! We are asking the wrong questions (episode 3)

17 August 2021 2:34 PM

Guest:  Luyanda Jafta – CEO of the peoples Fund  

Girl Guides South Africa

17 August 2021 2:04 PM
Mental Health Check-In Moment  - Advice for moms

17 August 2021 1:59 PM

 

 

Armed men rob Westside FM weeks after looters attacked the radio station

Local

Blade Nzimande calls for justice over Nosicelo Mtebeni's gruesome murder

Local

'Vaccines have helped humanity in things like smallpox and polio'

Local

SA's youth turnout helps significantly boost COVID-19 vaccination numbers

22 August 2021 3:14 PM

Over 500 new COVID cases recorded at NC schools in the past week

22 August 2021 3:09 PM

Authorities on high alert following threats of national shutdown tomorrow

22 August 2021 2:29 PM

