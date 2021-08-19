Knowler Knows - Romance scams

Guests: Gail - Romance Scam victim
Taryn Hunkin - Customs consultant
Wendy Knowler
Guest: Jana Marx | Journalist at Netwerk24
telephone: 072 472 4183
Guest: Dr Adiel Chikovbu - Gauteng Health Vaccine CoordinatorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jacqui Carpede - Solo ArtistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest; Lebo Mashile | Poet, performer, actress, presenter and producerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jeanneret Momberg - CEO of Visit StellenboschLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Heather Morris-Eyton – Head of Dept for Sport & Movement Studies at University of Johannesburg
Dr Kirsten van Heerden - Performance Psychologist and former athlete
Guest: Prof Anita Bosch, Professor at the University of Stellenbosch Business School and Research Chair for Women at WorkLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sean O’Connor, Producer Of how To Die Podcast And Contributor To the Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST