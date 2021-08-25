Quro – Hospital-at-Home

Streaming issues? Report here
Richard Nwamba 1500 x 1500 2020 Richard Nwamba 1500 x 1500 2020
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of 702
See full line-up
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Parts of SA gripped by icy temperatures with snowfall expected in WC & NC Strong winds and heavy downpours are expected to continue throughout the weekend and will be spreading to some parts of the countr... 28 August 2021 2:55 PM
2.2 million Pfizer vaccines donated by the US arrive in South Africa. The government has urged the public to get vaccinated so that the third and fourth waves do not overlap, putting extreme strain on... 28 August 2021 10:55 AM
What effect does driving with an expired license have on your insurance cover? The South African Insurance Association risk manager Zakes Sondiyaz advises people to notify their insurance provider that they ar... 28 August 2021 10:01 AM
View all Local
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24. 26 August 2021 7:58 PM
Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy. 26 August 2021 7:12 PM
'I was told to lay off Facebook': Phumzile van Damme on real reason she left DA Taking to her Twitter account, Phumzile van Damme said that she resigned because she had been told to 'lay off Facebook' by Democr... 26 August 2021 11:58 AM
View all Politics
Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show. 26 August 2021 9:14 PM
Woolworths' profits surge: 'We're not going to concede an inch to competitors' The Money Show interviews Roy Bagattini, Group CEO of Woolworths Holdings, about their performance over the past year. 26 August 2021 8:49 PM
Interim CEO defends SAA decision to fly before Takatso due diligence completed Bruce Whitfield talks to Acting CEO Thomas Kgokolo about SAA's plans after the announcement it will resume flights in September. 25 August 2021 8:42 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
WATCH: Young boy walks away unscathed after ceiling fan falls on top of him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 8:58 AM
WATCH: Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2021 9:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: “The wo... 23 August 2021 3:18 PM
View all Sport
My mother gave me so much confidence to do what I liked - Muzi The musician says selling CDs on the streets was really hard but you have to do everything possible and find a way to put your mus... 27 August 2021 3:01 PM
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself. 20 August 2021 3:03 PM
007 star Daniel Craig won't be leaving fortunes for his children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:57 AM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
View all Africa
SA's new unemployment rate record: 'It's a moral, political and social tragedy' Fixing the crisis of unemployment (now at 34,4%): The Money Show interviews economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Peter Worthington (Absa) 24 August 2021 7:14 PM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Quro – Hospital-at-Home

Quro – Hospital-at-Home

25 August 2021 2:08 PM

Guest: Vuyane Mhlomi | Co-founder and CEO at Quro Medical


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

702 Unplugged - Muzi

27 August 2021 2:51 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Upside of failure - Leanne manas

27 August 2021 2:36 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel Feature - The Great South African Sale: Sho’t Left Travel Week

27 August 2021 2:07 PM

Guest: Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Knowler Knows

26 August 2021 3:05 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler | Consumer Ninja 
  Queen Munyai – CEO of Consumer Goods & Services Ombud  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gender-Based Violence Monitor South Africa

26 August 2021 2:23 PM

Guest:  Omogolo Taunyane - Founder and Executive Director of GBV Monitor South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health Check-In Moment  - Sensory integration

26 August 2021 1:48 PM

Elize Janse Van Rensburg chats to us about sensory integration in challenging times 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Masterclass on Afrikaap

25 August 2021 3:12 PM

Guests: Ephraim Gordon | Co-founder at Paper Jet Films

Dr Quentin Williams | Sociolinguist and Associate Professor of Linguistics in the Linguistics Department at University of the Western Cape

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health Check-In Moment - Engaging in activities that promote mental wellbeing

25 August 2021 1:53 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Series - Small businesses are the answer! We are asking the wrong questions (episode 4)

24 August 2021 2:35 PM

Guest:  Luyanda Jafta

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Hypertension is a lifestyle illness'- Dr Fundile Nyati

Local

What effect does driving with an expired license have on your insurance cover?

Local

2.2 million Pfizer vaccines donated by the US arrive in South Africa.

Local

EWN Highlights

Sport Minister congratulates Mahlangu, Weyers on gold medals

28 August 2021 5:47 PM

Six activists and a bishop arrested in South Sudan: NGO

28 August 2021 5:35 PM

Uyinene Mrwetyana Foundation marches to Parliament calls for end to GBV

28 August 2021 5:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA