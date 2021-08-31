The Series - Small businesses are the answer! We are asking the wrong questions (episode 5)

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School : What is fixed income and how is it used in an investment portfolio?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Carmen Nel - Economist and Macro Strategist at Matrix Fund Managers
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: Medical Malpractice
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Caleb McKellar - Attorney and Partner at Bater Mckellar Attorneys
Today at 21:05
2nd hour
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof Pumla Dineo Gqola - a Feminist Author and Research Professor at the Centre for Women and Gender Studies at the Nelson Ma
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Poor uptake for City of Joburg debt rehabilitation as info fails to reach target City of Johannesburg Finance MMC Matshidiso Mfikoe explained that anyone who has been financially impacted by the pandemic and is... 31 August 2021 5:16 PM
Alex learner who 'aspired to be a police officer' stabbed to death Gauteng MEC of Education Panyaza Lesufi paid a visit to Alexandra's Pholoso Secondary School and the family of a 15-year-old boy w... 31 August 2021 3:57 PM
ANC MKMVA leader Kebby Maphatsoe has passed away Maphatsoe served as Deputy Minister of Defence from 2014 to 2019. 31 August 2021 3:11 PM
ANC files court papers to force the IEC to reopen candidate registration list This after it failed to meet last week's deadline for the submissions of its candidates to contest the upcoming local government p... 31 August 2021 2:23 PM
Has Khusela Diko been reinstated or not? Presidency mum on the matter Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia and political analyst Sanusha Naidu about communicati... 31 August 2021 1:44 PM
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24. 26 August 2021 7:58 PM
Old Mutual pays out 'record' R10 billion in life insurance claims in six months The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson about Old Mutual's interim results for first six months of 2021. 31 August 2021 7:20 PM
You can split investment in guaranteed life and a living annuities - Momentum Momentum Corporate head of income and structured investments Rajen Naidoo says there is often a trade-off between having enough re... 31 August 2021 1:53 PM
Elevate your brand using industry-leading performance marketing solutions. Welcome to a whole new world of marketing powered by data, insights & technology 31 August 2021 8:40 AM
WATCH: Couple make mountain wedding come true Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2021 9:00 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
Neighbourhood bids farewell to postal worker who delivered mail for 14 years Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 August 2021 9:02 AM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: "The wo... 23 August 2021 3:18 PM
My mother gave me so much confidence to do what I liked - Muzi The musician says selling CDs on the streets was really hard but you have to do everything possible and find a way to put your mus... 27 August 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2021 9:44 AM
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself. 20 August 2021 3:03 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
'Matjila, Survé had secret deal to make R700m debt to pensioners disappear' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dewald van Rensburg, an Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism. 30 August 2021 7:25 PM
SA's new unemployment rate record: 'It's a moral, political and social tragedy' Fixing the crisis of unemployment (now at 34,4%): The Money Show interviews economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Peter Worthington (Absa) 24 August 2021 7:14 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
The Series - Small businesses are the answer! We are asking the wrong questions (episode 5)

The Series - Small businesses are the answer! We are asking the wrong questions (episode 5)

31 August 2021 2:38 PM

Guest:  Luyanda Jafta | Founder & CEO at PayBook SA


Ntando Mahlangu wins gold on the long jump

31 August 2021 2:04 PM

Guest: Neil Cornelius - Coach

Mental Health Check-In Moment - Cyberbullying and the bystander

31 August 2021 1:47 PM

Registered Counsellor Cayley Jorgensen chats about Cyberbullying and the bystander

Vaccine passports and Covid mandates

31 August 2021 1:34 PM

Guest: Dr Nicholas Crisp - Deputy Director-General in the National Dept of Health 

Teachers at risk of anxiety amidst pressure and disruption

30 August 2021 2:36 PM

Guests: Dr Alicia Porter - Member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists

Vaccine hesitancy is SA's next biggest threat

30 August 2021 2:04 PM

Guests: Daniel Israel - Family Practitioner and member of the Gauteng General Practitioners' Collaboration

Mental Health Check in

30 August 2021 1:45 PM
702 Unplugged - Muzi

27 August 2021 2:51 PM
Upside of failure - Leanne manas

27 August 2021 2:36 PM
Travel Feature - The Great South African Sale: Sho't Left Travel Week

27 August 2021 2:07 PM

Guest: Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor

Poor uptake for City of Joburg debt rehabilitation as info fails to reach target

Local

Alex learner who 'aspired to be a police officer' stabbed to death

Local

Has Khusela Diko been reinstated or not? Presidency mum on the matter

Local Politics

Gauteng transprot dept sets up app, e-mail addresses for car licence renewals

31 August 2021 6:56 PM

Eskom records net loss of R18.9 billion due to mounting debt

31 August 2021 6:21 PM

Outcry in Ivory Coast over televised 'rape demonstration'

31 August 2021 5:39 PM

