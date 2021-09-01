POWA revive legal dept at the Johannesburg Central Court

Guest: Disemelo Tlali - POWA's Legal Manger
Guest: Dr Linda Meyer - HR specialist and former CCMA CommissionerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Luyanda Jafta | Founder & CEO at PayBook SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Neil Cornelius - CoachLISTEN TO PODCAST
Registered Counsellor Cayley Jorgensen chats about Cyberbullying and the bystanderLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Nicholas Crisp - Deputy Director-General in the National Dept of HealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Dr Alicia Porter - Member of the South African Society of PsychiatristsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Daniel Israel - Family Practitioner and member of the Gauteng General Practitioners’ CollaborationLISTEN TO PODCAST