The Series - Mentorship - Episode 2. Week 2: Mentorship models that work and finding the right mentor

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cyber attack on Justice Dept spills over to SA's new information watchdog The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews cybersecurity expert Jayson O'Reilly (Atvance Intellect). 14 September 2021 8:46 PM
Treasury launches online portal to help manage businesses' July riot claims The Money Show talks to Deputy Director General Ishmail Momoniat about National Treasury's measures to support Sasria. 14 September 2021 7:46 PM
'We have no way of knowing how good the Sputnik V vaccine is' Developed by the Russian Gamalaya Institute, Sputnik V was the first vaccine to be granted the green light for use in the world. 14 September 2021 5:27 PM
View all Local
ANC summons provincial secretaries to Luthuli House to verify councillor lists The party has set aside three days to help organise the different lists that must be submitted to the IEC. 14 September 2021 2:35 PM
Trust in government has been eroded over the past decade, can it be restored? Public trust in elected representatives is particularly low, and only a quarter of South Africans express trust in either the ruli... 14 September 2021 11:28 AM
We're open to governing with anyone except the ANC: ActionSA on elections plan The upcoming elections will be the first official major elections Action SA contests since its registration in 2020. What does it... 13 September 2021 11:26 AM
View all Politics
Patrice Motsepe's ARC continues to bet on SA: 'Still huge opportunities here' Bruce Whitfield interview co-CEO Johan van der Merwe about African Rainbow Capital's year-end results and future plans. 14 September 2021 7:02 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win! Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up". 13 September 2021 7:53 PM
View all Business
Stellenbosch bursary in search of 15 underprivileged high school star athletes The Stellenbosch Athletics Bursary programme will kick off in 2022 with the immediate goal to identify 15 talented athletes from u... 14 September 2021 4:15 PM
Vega School partners with 702 to give away bursaries Vega School is giving 702 listeners a chance to win a full bursary to study BA Honours in Strategic Brand Communications or BCom H... 13 September 2021 6:38 PM
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers. 9 September 2021 8:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Beautiful moment, groom asks fiancée's daughters to legally adopt them Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 September 2021 8:19 AM
Tshwane man in hot water over cabbage patch outside house has gone viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 September 2021 8:12 AM
Old products that still work after they were bought years ago thread, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 September 2021 8:15 AM
View all Entertainment
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
View all World
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
View all Africa
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
The Series - Mentorship - Episode 2. Week 2: Mentorship models that work and finding the right mentor

The Series - Mentorship - Episode 2. Week 2: Mentorship models that work and finding the right mentor

14 September 2021 2:37 PM

Guest:  Yolanda Cuba - Founder of the Mentorship Boardroom


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

Screen addiction

14 September 2021 2:04 PM

Guest: Dr Marlena Kruger, Screen Addiction and Wellness Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health Check-In Moment - People who had no mental health disorders pre Covid Pandemic

14 September 2021 1:46 PM

Guest: Kobus Roux a psychiatrist from SADAG chats to us about people who had no mental disorders before the Covid Pandemic, but now suffer from one form of the other. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

13 September 2021 2:36 PM

Guests: Dr Shingai Mutambirwa

  David Lucas - Prostate Cancer Survivor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health Check-In Moment - Feedback on Run Henry Run for mental health

13 September 2021 2:04 PM

 Henry Cock

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Feedback on the kidnapped baby in Beverley

13 September 2021 1:31 PM

caller -  Anthony

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

702 Unplugged - Mikhale Jones

10 September 2021 3:01 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Upside of Failure - Amanda Dlamini

10 September 2021 2:47 PM

Guest: Amanda Dlamini - Former Banyana Banyana Captain / Football Analyst 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health Check-In Moment

10 September 2021 2:13 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel Feature - Exploring SA National Parks (National Parks Week)

10 September 2021 2:02 PM

Guest: Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'We have no way of knowing how good the Sputnik V vaccine is'

Local

South Africa red list: 'There are a number of sympathetic voices in the UK'

Local

Trust in government has been eroded over the past decade, can it be restored?

Politics

EWN Highlights

US Justice Dept restricts use of chokeholds, 'no knock' entries

14 September 2021 8:49 PM

Haiti prosecutor seeks charges against PM for president's murder

14 September 2021 7:54 PM

South Africa thrash Sri Lanka to sweep T20 series 3-0

14 September 2021 6:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA