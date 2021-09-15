Johannesburg in your pocket city guide

Today at 16:20 Life insurance scams Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Megan Govender, convenor of the ASISA Forensics Standing Committee

Today at 16:50 Experts warn of Gauteng residents to brace being without water for while Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Mike Muller - Visiting professor, School of Governance at University of the Witwatersrand

Today at 17:20 Discovery Business Insurance has launched a campaign which celebrates this - #RestaurantReDiscovery Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

J-Something J-Something - Frontman at MiCasa

Today at 18:05 SPOTS 3/3 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:09 SA's July retail sales plummet by 11.2% , thanks looting The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.

Today at 18:13 BAT's alleged delinquent activities to mute competitors have been thrust in the spotlight again by the BBC, but the company refutes these claims The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Prof Lekan Ayo-Yusuf - Director at The Africa Centre for Tobacco Industry Monitoring and Policy Research

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 Growthpoint’s Group feels the pinch of pandemic-induced hybrid work model The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Norbert Sasse - Group CEO at Growthpoint Properties

Today at 18:48 Oryx Desert Salt bringing the heart of the Kalahari to Whole Foods USA! The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Samantha Skyring - Founder & CEO at Oryx Desert Salt

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual - Apple is heading to space The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 Consumer Ninja Corner - How is the National Consumer Council fighting price gauging for you? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner at the NCC.

