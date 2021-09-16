How Jumping kids is helping amputees

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:50
[FEATURE] Property- 5 tips for first time sectional title home buyers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lamees Finch, Consultant at TVDM Consultants
Today at 16:10
KZN recovery update
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sihle Zikalala
Today at 16:20
Small businesses impacted by unrest need to apply for Recovery support packages
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tumi Sefolo - Executive for Direct Lending at Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa)
Today at 16:50
IEC of registration readiness
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Masego Shiburi, Commission's Deputy Chief Electoral Officer
Today at 17:10
Ekurhuleni deals with billing issues
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lihle Ndzelu, Divisional Head: Revenue Management at City of EKurhuleni
Today at 17:20
Ekurhuleni billing issue continues
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lihle Ndzelu, Divisional Head: Revenue Management at City of EKurhuleni
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
First Rand's full year skyrocket with profit after tax up 48% to R28.1 billion
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Allan Pullinger - CEO at FirstRand
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous : Side Hustle Lessons
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance : Why you should not gamble your retirement or property as you pursue your entrepreneurial endeavors
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kim Potgieter - Certified financial planner and Life Planning Director at Chartered Wealth solutions
Latest Local
Ramaphosa seeks public participation for next Chief Justice The term of the current Chief Justice, Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, comes to an end on 11 October 2021. 16 September 2021 3:01 PM
Outa urges new finance minister to waive billions in e-toll debt Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage says Sanarl has no enforcement mechanisms to ensure that members of the public p... 16 September 2021 2:11 PM
Nomia Ndlovu's mother defends her in court Maria Mushwana has testified in defence of Ndlovu, who is accused of killing several family members and plotting to kill others to... 16 September 2021 12:49 PM
Retail sales for July hit record low, unrest impacts all of SA Bruce Whitfield crunches the latest numbers with leading retail expert Evan Walker (Portfolio Manager, 36ONE Asset Management). 15 September 2021 7:09 PM
ANC NW IPC's Chauke threatened with suspension after Motlanthe complaint Kgalema Motlanthe, who currently heads up the ANC's electoral committee to help in the selection of councillor candidates ahead of... 15 September 2021 1:50 PM
Putting a microscope on the blunders under Ramaphosa's Presidency Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee says the four major scandals are the intelligence woes, PPE, the National Health L... 15 September 2021 11:54 AM
Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty Group CEO Norbert Sasse discusses Growthpoint Properties' year-end results and the future of the office on The Money Show. 15 September 2021 8:43 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
An Apple a day - 5 stories from the worlds most valuable company From security flaws to space tours 15 September 2021 7:15 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
'My wife is staunch ANC, I know I'll never recruit her to EFF', jokes Dali Mpofu Advocate and politician Dali Mpofu says he does not regret ever leaving the party he grew up in, the ANC, and that he does not bel... 16 September 2021 11:58 AM
Lexus LS 500: Transcending luxury and aspiration Appreciate the luxury of conversation in the new Lexus LS 500 range. 15 September 2021 6:00 AM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women's Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
[VIDEO] NYPD police officer jumps from second-storey building to escape husband Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 September 2021 8:52 AM
[WATCH] 8-year-old having meltdown about not wanting to be an adult goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 September 2021 8:52 AM
Kirsten Goss shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 15 September 2021 1:22 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Your money wants to live longer – here's how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
How Jumping kids is helping amputees

How Jumping kids is helping amputees

16 September 2021 2:03 PM

Guest:  Michael Stevens - Jumping Kids Director


New book - Bait How to Catch a Serial Killer

16 September 2021 3:01 PM

Guest:  Janine Lazarus  - Author of Bait

Ntando Mahlangu chats life Post the Paralympics

16 September 2021 2:48 PM

Guest:  Ntando Mahlangu - Paralympic star

DIY tips

16 September 2021 1:44 PM
Johannesburg in your pocket city guide

15 September 2021 2:04 PM

Guest: Louise Whitworth - Deputy Editor of Johannesburg in your pocket 

Breaking Municipal By-laws

15 September 2021 1:50 PM

Guest: Jordan Griffiths, Acting Chief of Staff for the City of Tshwane 

The Series - Mentorship - Episode 2. Week 2: Mentorship models that work and finding the right mentor

14 September 2021 2:37 PM

Guest:  Yolanda Cuba - Founder of the Mentorship Boardroom

Screen addiction

14 September 2021 2:04 PM

Guest: Dr Marlena Kruger, Screen Addiction and Wellness Expert

Mental Health Check-In Moment - People who had no mental health disorders pre Covid Pandemic

14 September 2021 1:46 PM

Guest: Kobus 

 

Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

13 September 2021 2:36 PM

Guests: Dr Shingai Mutambirwa

  David Lucas - Prostate Cancer Survivor

Ramaphosa seeks public participation for next Chief Justice

Local

Outa urges new finance minister to waive billions in e-toll debt

Local

'My wife is staunch ANC, I know I'll never recruit her to EFF', jokes Dali Mpofu

Lifestyle

IEC: Not mandatory to be vaccinated in order to register to vote

16 September 2021 3:40 PM

Ramaphosa remembers late Hlengiwe Mkhize as ‘a tireless and passionate activist’

16 September 2021 3:29 PM

Tshegofatso Pule murder: Alleged mastermind Shoba to learn bail fate next week

16 September 2021 3:25 PM

