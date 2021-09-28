The Series - Mentorship: Mentorship in action (episode 4)

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa releases much anticipated SIU report into digital vibes.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pieter Louis Myburgh- Investigative journalist DailyMaverick; Scorpio
Today at 12:10
What can we make of the SIU report on Digital Vibes?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sanusha Naidu- author, academic and research specialist.
Today at 12:15
Audio: SIU responds to release of digital vibes report.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:23
DA to respond to release of Digital Vibes report.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:27
The High Court in Pretoria hears the Zondo Commission’s application for extension. The commission is granted three more months.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 12:37
Alleged middleman in Transnet & Trillian corruption case nabbed.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sindisiwe Twala Seboka -Investigating Directorate Spokesperson
Today at 12:41
To position how progressive retirement funds, like FundsAtWork, offer employees the opportunity to leverage their retirement fund savings to obtain a loan for the purchase of a property and property improvements.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Shameer Chothia, Senior Consultant at Momentum Corporate Advice and Administration
Today at 12:45
SANCO youth home coming for Former president jacob Zuma at Nkandla.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:52
Minister of Water and Sanitation visits Cape Town Communities to assess the status of water and sanitation.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter
Today at 12:56
Weather Update: Stormy weather expected in various parts of the country.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS
Today at 15:50
The Burns Unit at Bara
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof. Adelin Muganza, Director of the Unit
Today at 17:10
ActionSA 2021 Local Government Election Manifesto
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Herman Mashaba - President & Founder at Action SA
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - What two decades of innovation looks like from Google's vantage point
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
