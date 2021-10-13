Senzekile Shongwe - a registered mental health councilor chats to us about understanding teenage stress and anxiety
Anele Mdoda | Drive Show Presenter at 94.7 Highveld StereoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pumeza Matshikiza - South African SopranoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wendy Knowler – Consumer NinjaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Marie Sebueng - Human Resource : Organizational Effectiveness SpecialistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Bruce Fordyce, Record Ultra Marathon & Founder of Park Run SA
Leon Swanepoel | CEO at Sportsvendo
Bradley R. Daniels - Behavioural Expert
Mdu Mabaso - Actor
Guest: Gabriela Carolus - Counsellor and career specialist at Boston City CampusLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Senzikile Shongwe, Councilor at SADAG give parents tips on dealing with stressed out teens
Guest: Elmar Conradie | CEO at FlysafairLISTEN TO PODCAST