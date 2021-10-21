Knowler Knows - Car payment defaulters have their cars sold by the banks

Streaming issues? Report here
The Jukebox
Up Next:
The Jukebox
22:00 - 00:00
Polls open ahead of local government elections for special votes Voting stations will be open from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. 30 October 2021 9:27 AM
Ideas for keeping children busy with water Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush weighs in on specific toys that will keep kids busy with water this summer. 30 October 2021 9:13 AM
Early detection is very important in fighting breast cancer - Dr Fundile Nyati Refiloe Mpakanyane chats Proactive Health Solutions CEO on the importance of breast cancer awareness. 30 October 2021 8:08 AM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Explainer: How to vote, how many ballots and what you can expect Daily Maverick elections analyst Wayne Sussman says you can spoil your vote, rather participate in the democratic process than not... 29 October 2021 1:17 PM
'Load shedding is just sabotage to tarnish ANC image ahead of elections' Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion between callers on their preferred candidates come election day on #702Openline. 29 October 2021 10:45 AM
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield wins big at Sanlam Awards of Excellence Bruce won the coveted Broadcast Audio award at a socially distanced gala event last night at The Marriott Hotel in Melrose Arc... 29 October 2021 4:03 PM
Mark Zuckerberg explains why Facebook is rebranding to Meta Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 October 2021 8:54 AM
Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.... 28 October 2021 8:21 PM
What are clear signs of burnout and how do they manifest? Weekend Breakfast host Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Industrial-Organisational psychologist Kyle Block on the effects of burnout. 30 October 2021 7:37 AM
Some failures show us that some things are not for us - Rolene Strauss Former MissSA and Miss World Rolene Strauss reveals some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 29 October 2021 3:00 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further. 27 October 2021 7:45 AM
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield wins big at Sanlam Awards of Excellence Bruce won the coveted Broadcast Audio award at a socially distanced gala event last night at The Marriott Hotel in Melrose Arc... 29 October 2021 4:03 PM
Instrumental music can convey a deeper meaning than words - Wouter Kellerman The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that he and David Arkenstone produced their album in extremely different time zon... 29 October 2021 3:16 PM
Mark Zuckerberg explains why Facebook is rebranding to Meta Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 October 2021 8:54 AM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
Your money can benefit South African small businesses Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too m... 15 October 2021 8:06 AM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution' Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country. 26 October 2021 7:54 AM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
Knowler Knows - Car payment defaulters have their cars sold by the banks

Knowler Knows - Car payment defaulters have their cars sold by the banks

21 October 2021 3:02 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler – Consumer Ninja 


702 Unplugged - Wouter kellerman

29 October 2021 2:55 PM

  Wouter Kellerman – Flautist 
  David Arkenstone - Contemporary instrumentalist 

The Upside of failure - Rolene Strauss

29 October 2021 2:40 PM

  Rolene Strauss | Former Miss SA and Miss World 

Travel Feature - 6 LGBTQ+ Friendly Destinations You Need To Add To Your Travel Bucket List

29 October 2021 1:35 PM

 Gabbi Brondani – Travel Correspondent 

Knowler Knows  - What the Experian data breach from last years means

28 October 2021 3:05 PM

 Wendy Knowler – Consumer Ninja 
  Dalene Deale - Executive Head of Secure 

Vaccine Mandates

28 October 2021 2:02 PM

Guest: Dr Ronald  Whelan | Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health 

Mental Health Check-In Moment  -  How grounding can help us when we are overwhelmed

28 October 2021 1:42 PM

Reza Khan - A Mental Health Occupational Therapist chats to us about how grounding can help us when we feel overwhelmed 

 

The move away from permanent employment will suit smart workers and agile companies alike

27 October 2021 2:05 PM

Guest: Johann Van Niekerk - MD of Outsized South Africa

The Series - The Science of Safety - Thandy Matlaila overcomes her fear of the unknown

26 October 2021 2:45 PM

Guests: Bradley R. Daniels - Behavioural Expert 
  Thandy Matlaila - Multi-faceted media personality 

Online Sports betting in SA

26 October 2021 2:08 PM

Guests: Leboheng Seoheng - Communications Manager for SA Responsible Gambling Foundation 
  Mashudu Netshivhungululu – Senior  Treatment and Counselling Specialist – South Africa Responsible Gambling Foundation 

Radio Grand Prix - Loeries

26 October 2021 1:48 PM

Guest:  Carl Willoughby - Executive Creative Director at TBWA/Hunt Lascaris 

What are clear signs of burnout and how do they manifest?

Lifestyle

Early detection is very important in fighting breast cancer - Dr Fundile Nyati

Local

Polls open ahead of local government elections for special votes

Local Politics

Moerane: JHB could be free from stages 1, 2 load shedding within 1 week

30 October 2021 5:30 PM

Sudanese security forces kill two during anti-coup protests: medics ab-mz/it

30 October 2021 4:46 PM

Proteas secure second win at the T20 Cricket World Cup

30 October 2021 3:56 PM

