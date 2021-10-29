702 Unplugged - Wouter kellerman

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
EWN: Gauteng Operations Centre
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:16
EWN: KZN Voting Operation Centre
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso
Today at 15:20
Joburg results and likely outcome for city government and services
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
[EWN ELECTION SCENE SETTER ]
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Today at 16:10
Election Analysis
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Oscar Van Heerden
Today at 16:20
What COP26 means for South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ciaran Ryan - Freelance Journalist at ...
Today at 16:50
Patriotic alliance performance
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gayton Mckenzie - Politician, Former Prisoner Turned Businessman at Patriotic Alliance Party
Today at 17:10
Coalition governments and service delivery
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Joleen Steyn Kotze - Chief Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship at Human Sciences Research Council
Today at 17:20
IFP outperforms ANC in northern KZN, set to retain Nkandla
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mkhuleko Hlengwa
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:12
Dis-Chem resumes interim dividend
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rui Morais - CEO of Dis-Chem Pharmacies
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - Black Fridays' buy bots
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja :
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Hylton Kallner, Discovery Bank's CEO
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hylton Kallner - CEO at Discovery Bank
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Many political parties don't have a way around coalitions - Community leader Agape Youth Movement and Tshwane community leader Thabang Bhebe says coalitions are fairly new in South Africa. 3 November 2021 12:18 PM
Ramaphosa announces 'historic' COP26 green finance deal for SA 'We're the first to manage to conclude such a deal.' The Money Show talks to the Centre for Environmental Rights' Melissa Fourie. 2 November 2021 7:42 PM
'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Dec' Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 2 November 2021 6:51 PM
View all Local
In municipalities we contested we want to govern and unseat ANC - Herman Mashaba Action SA held a media briefing at the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) national results centre on Wednesday. 3 November 2021 12:36 PM
Trust in the IEC has dropped to 43%, for the courts it is now 35% - HSRC Clement Manyathela speaks to Prof Narnia Bohler-Muller from HSRC about the report on the election satisfaction survey. 3 November 2021 12:26 PM
'We will get clearer picture once all votes have been counted' Bongani Bingwa chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana who is at the IEC Results Operation Center. 3 November 2021 8:05 AM
View all Politics
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com. 1 November 2021 7:34 PM
View all Business
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'Unless rand improves or oil falls, expect another sizeable petrol hike in Dec' Fuel prices go up dramatically at midnight on Tuesday. Bruce Whitfield interviews Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 2 November 2021 6:51 PM
Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com. 1 November 2021 7:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
View all Sport
A blogger has blasted restaurant menu and labeled it sexist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 November 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Footballers fleeing pitch after gunshots has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 November 2021 8:19 AM
Refilwe Modiselle shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 November 2021 11:44 AM
View all Entertainment
Vaccines dominate as Naledi Pandor flies the SA flag high at G20 Rome summit International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says the most crucial issue from the perspective of Africa was the... 1 November 2021 1:30 PM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
View all World
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
View all Africa
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
702 Unplugged - Wouter kellerman

702 Unplugged - Wouter kellerman

29 October 2021 2:55 PM

  Wouter Kellerman – Flautist 
  David Arkenstone - Contemporary instrumentalist 


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

A Masterclass on the Petrol Price

3 November 2021 2:32 PM

Guest: Dr Peter Baur - Senior Lecturer College of Business and Economics School of Economics at UJ

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Election watch

3 November 2021 2:04 PM

Guest: Prof Siphamandla Zondi – Political Analyst

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Series on Art Education - The Influence of African Art on Modernism

2 November 2021 2:48 PM

Guest: Dr Alastair Meredith – Senior Art Specialist at Strauss & Co

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Election Watch with Paul Berkowitz - Prediction and what happens next

1 November 2021 2:37 PM

Guest:   Paul Berkowitz – Director at The Third Republic 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Election coverage with EWN

1 November 2021 2:04 PM

 Kgomotso Modise  EWN Reporter
 Mia Lindeque | Reporter at EWN 
 Edwin Ntshidi- EWN Reporter

Aubrey Masango - 702 Presenter

Bruce Whitfield - 702 Presenter

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Upside of failure - Rolene Strauss

29 October 2021 2:40 PM

  Rolene Strauss | Former Miss SA and Miss World 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel Feature - 6 LGBTQ+ Friendly Destinations You Need To Add To Your Travel Bucket List

29 October 2021 1:35 PM

 Gabbi Brondani – Travel Correspondent 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Knowler Knows  - What the Experian data breach from last years means

28 October 2021 3:05 PM

 Wendy Knowler – Consumer Ninja 
  Dalene Deale - Executive Head of Secure 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Vaccine Mandates

28 October 2021 2:02 PM

Guest: Dr Ronald  Whelan | Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Trust in the IEC has dropped to 43%, for the courts it is now 35% - HSRC

Politics

In municipalities we contested we want to govern and unseat ANC - Herman Mashaba

Politics

'We will get clearer picture once all votes have been counted'

Politics

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Patriotic Alliance reflects on election performance

3 November 2021 2:28 PM

Makhura: Low voter turnout a strong message that people lost confidence in ANC

3 November 2021 2:20 PM

Arrest warrant issued for suspended ANC SG Magashule's former PA, Cholota

3 November 2021 2:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA