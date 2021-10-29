702 Unplugged - Wouter kellerman

Today at 15:10 EWN: Gauteng Operations Centre Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN

Today at 15:16 EWN: KZN Voting Operation Centre Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nhlanhla Mabaso

Today at 15:20 Joburg results and likely outcome for city government and services Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

Today at 15:50 [EWN ELECTION SCENE SETTER ] Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist

Today at 16:10 Election Analysis Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Oscar Van Heerden

Today at 16:20 What COP26 means for South Africa Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Ciaran Ryan - Freelance Journalist at ...

Today at 16:50 Patriotic alliance performance Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Gayton Mckenzie - Politician, Former Prisoner Turned Businessman at Patriotic Alliance Party

Today at 17:10 Coalition governments and service delivery Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Joleen Steyn Kotze - Chief Research Specialist in Democracy and Citizenship at Human Sciences Research Council

Today at 17:20 IFP outperforms ANC in northern KZN, set to retain Nkandla Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mkhuleko Hlengwa

Today at 18:05 SPOTS 4/3 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:12 Dis-Chem resumes interim dividend The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rui Morais - CEO of Dis-Chem Pharmacies

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual - Black Fridays' buy bots The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE Consumer Ninja : The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

