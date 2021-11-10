Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:50
Healthy Magwinya
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Oluwatoyin Onipe, Food scientist and Postdoctoral Researcher at University of Venda
Today at 16:10
Godongwana said no more bailouts for Eskom
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 16:20
Daily Maverick: COP 26 wraps up
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Onke Nguka, Daily Maverick Journalist
Today at 16:40
TALKER: What do you do to make loadshedding more bearable
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mbali Ntuli
Today at 16:50
Vaccination rollout update
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gaurang Tanna - Head of Policy co-ordination and Integrated Planning at National Department Of Health
Today at 17:10
Transnet to allow private companies to use rail infrastructure
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Masela Nhlapho, CEO of the Afrocan Rail Industry Association
Today at 17:20
One Day Stand in Dads Initiative
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
George Sebulela, The founder of the South Africa United Business Council
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:14
Why retailers like Shoprite are building their own renewable power supply
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sanjeev Raghubir - Sustainability Manager at Shoprite Group.
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Lulu & Marula
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Monique Spaltman - Formulation specialist
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show
arrow_forward
Mental Health Check-In Moment  - What to do if you suspect a family member has an eating disorder

Mental Health Check-In Moment  - What to do if you suspect a family member has an eating disorder

10 November 2021 1:46 PM

Anele Honolo chats to us about what you can do if you suspect a family member has an eating disorder 

 


More episodes from The Best Of Azania Mosaka Show

702 Unplugged - Wonderboom

12 November 2021 2:56 PM

Guest:  Cito Otto – Lead singer of Wonderboom  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Upside of Failure - Mafikizolo

12 November 2021 2:52 PM

Guests: Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza – Mafikizolo  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel Feature - Okavango Delta

12 November 2021 2:26 PM

Gillian Mclaren - Travel Writer 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Khanyi Mbau and Happiness Ever After

12 November 2021 1:54 PM

Guest: Khanyi Mbau: Actress

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reaction to mid term budget 2021

11 November 2021 3:02 PM

Guest: Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reaction to the passing of FW de Klerk

11 November 2021 1:49 PM

Guest: General Bantu Holimisa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA activist stands up for margainalised voice at COP 26 Rally

10 November 2021 2:07 PM

Guest: Raeesah Noor-Mahomed – SA Activist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Series - Art Education - Educational tools in the art world (episode 2)

9 November 2021 2:37 PM

Guest:   Wilhelm Van Rensburg - Senior Art Specialist and Head Curator at Strauss & Co 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa's first ever Diabetes Summit

9 November 2021 2:02 PM

Guest:  Dr Patrick Ngassa Piotie - Programme Manager at the University of Pretoria Diabetes Research Centre  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

