Khanyi Mbau and Happiness Ever After

Today at 12:05 Water Disurptions affect Gauteng Province. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Eddie Singo, Executive Manager at Randwater

125 125

Today at 12:10 Audio: Contingency plans in gauteng hospitals for planned water interruption. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Kwara Kekana, Spokesperson for the department of health in Gauteng

125 125

Today at 12:15 ANC staff embark on a nationwide picket over salaries. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mvusi Mdala, ANC staff representative committee

125 125

Today at 12:23 Political parties hit a deadlock over coalition agreements. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:37 Undertakers embark on a protest against financial brokers- Gauteng, Mpumalanga and North West affected. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Muzi Hlengwa- National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA president

125 125

Today at 12:41 SAHRC conducts a national investigative hearing into the July unrest especially in gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal Provinces The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 12:45 Life Esidimeni inquest continues. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter

125 125

Today at 12:52 Audio: Clement Manyathela speaks to the department of sports, arts and culture on its withdrawal of support to Miss SA pageant. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:56 Sports Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Cato Louw

125 125

Today at 18:08 Heineken and Distell merger The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

125 125

Today at 18:12 Vodacom results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Brooke - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group

125 125

Today at 18:40 ABSA INSIGHTS PODLET The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

125 125

Today at 18:49 ZOOM Tech with Toby Shapshak The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios

125 125