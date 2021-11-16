Aza's farewell

Wendy Knowler | Consumer Ninja |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Zanele Njapha, Unlearning Lady - Unlearning Expert and Innovation Facilitator
This week on Masterclass, Azania Mosaka is joined by a Certified Biomimicry Professional, Gamelihle Sibanda to talk about Biomimicry
Azania Mosaka is joined by Dr. Sibusiso Mkwananzi is a Demographer and Senior Researcher at the Institute of Gender Studies at the University of South Africa (UNISA) to talk about teenage pregnancy stats released last week.
Azania Mosaka speaks to Entrepreneur, Henry Cock to give feedback on Feedback on Run Henry Run for mental health
Guest: Susie Goodman and Valerie Kabov organiser of the Emerging Painters Prize
Guest: Gayline Jee, Career Coach, Facilitator, Founder of 33 Emerald, Builds the future of work through leaders and teams
Azania Mosaka speaks to Anti-crime activist, Yusuf Abramjee about an increase in child kidnappings and the recent kidnapping of Moti Brothers
Azania Mosaka speaks to Relationship Coach, Paula Quinsee about the role of money in relationships