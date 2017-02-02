The Chemistry of Love

During this year's first session of Science & Cocktails Johannesburg, Dr. Joji Mercier deconstructed the body's chemistry and physiology involved in attraction and lust: an addictive heady state that swirls us into new romances and reduces us to nervous exhilarated wrecks floating in a parallel universe. 'But' you say as Frankie Blue-eyes warbles out 'Love and marriage', 'is there science behind that transition between lust and love?