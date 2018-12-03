Streaming issues? Report here
Podcasts

Make Money Mondays
Lesetja Kganyago – the world’s best central banker - opens up about his money

Lesetja Kganyago – the world’s best central banker - opens up about his money

3 December 2018 8:02 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kganyago about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).


Other People’s Money - Chef Lentswe Bhengu

30 November 2020 8:38 PM

Lentswe Bhengu | Celebrity Chef

Other People’s Money - Matthew Booth

2 November 2020 8:11 PM

Matthew Booth | Soccer Player at Bafana Bafana And Sundowns

I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA

12 October 2020 8:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).

I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib)

28 September 2020 8:22 PM

Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Make Money Mondays: Ciko Thomas

21 September 2020 8:14 PM

Ciko Thomas | Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking  at Nedbank

Make Money Mondays- with John Perlman

14 September 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: John Perlman/ Radio Personality and CEO at Dreamfields 

Make Money Mondays- Thandi Ntuli, Jazz artist on pennies and sense

7 September 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Thandi Ntuli, Jazz Musician 

Make Money Mondays- With forensic scientist David Klatzow

31 August 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Dr David Klatzow/ Forensic Scientist 

Make Money Mondays- Politician, activists and former cabinet minister on his early lessons with money

24 August 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Derek Hanekom/Political activist and ANC's senior member 

Make Money Mondays- Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler gets personal

17 August 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Consumer Journalist 

