Make Money Mondays: Kagiso Lediga

Guest: Karen Zoid/ Musician and television host at Republiek van Zoid Afrika
PicknPay Panic Buying song
Guest:
Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Guest: John Smit/ Group CEO of SSG Holdings and Former Captain at SpringboksLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Zander Jack Parow Tyler/ RapperLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nerina Visser/ Strategist at Advisor at ETF SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Julia Anastasopoulos/ Artis,Illustrator and ActressLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:
Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong
Guest: Margot Janse/ Cheft and Founder at IsabeloLISTEN TO PODCAST
Every week Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money. Enter thriller novelist Deon Meyer…LISTEN TO PODCAST