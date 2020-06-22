Make Money Mondays - Zakes Bantwini is going to Harvard Business School and other money matters Wasting my time, by Zakes Bantwini

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Medical Matters: More men choosing robotic surgery for prostate cancer
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Francois Boezaart - Urologist at Urology Hospital in Pretoria
Today at 22:05
How can young people participate meaningfully in politics in SA in this new decade?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Paul Kariuki - Executive Director of the Democracy Development Programme at the University of Natal
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Chefs for Compassion to assist restaurant owner who wants to feed those in need At the weekend Denis Cardenas provided 400 meals to community members in Claremont, Johannesburg. 22 June 2020 5:53 PM
Transparent mask helps deaf and hearing-impaired people to lipread The transparent mask makes it easier for deaf and hearing-impaired people who rely on lip-reading, to communicate. 22 June 2020 5:17 PM
More consumers move to contactless payments Mastercard Southern Africa division president Mark Elliot talks about the growing trends of contactless transactions. 22 June 2020 5:06 PM
View all Local
UTA to take action against its drivers who resort to violence during taxi strike Thousands of commuters have been left stranded as the taxi industry stopped operating on Monday. 22 June 2020 1:21 PM
Roads blocked due to taxi strike, state and industry at loggerheads Santaco spokesperson Thabiso Molelekwa and Transport spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine reflect on what is happening. 22 June 2020 8:00 AM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
View all Politics
What can we expect from our emergency budget? A special emergency budget will be presented on Wednesday - and this is what we can be sure to expect. 22 June 2020 7:41 PM
How the regulations roller coaster impacted this non-alcoholic drinks business The Duchess is described as the world’s first nonalcoholic and sugar-free gin and tonic. 22 June 2020 7:34 PM
How Covid-19 changed business strategy in South Africa Covid-19 is unrelenting, unpredictable and one has to balance saving lives and livelihood. 22 June 2020 7:18 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Emotions 'do not follow the rules of logic' Aubrey Masango speaks to clinical psychologist Hayden Knibbs about the rules of emotions. 22 June 2020 12:18 PM
Boity Thulo 'still feeling the same yearning I had when I started' The rapper and reality TV star touches on using her platform to speak out against gender-based violence. 19 June 2020 3:25 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19? African migrants are facing Covid-19 without government support. 22 June 2020 7:53 PM
[UPDATE] Gauteng recoveries reach 4,673 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the total number of tests conducted so far is 1.328,060. 21 June 2020 10:25 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Make Money Mondays
arrow_forward
Make Money Mondays - Zakes Bantwini is going to Harvard Business School and other money matters Wasting my time, by Zakes Bantwini

Make Money Mondays - Zakes Bantwini is going to Harvard Business School and other money matters Wasting my time, by Zakes Bantwini

22 June 2020 8:08 PM

Zakes Bantwini | SKYPE: Zakes Bantwini


More episodes from Make Money Mondays

Make Money Mondays- Celebrated international rugby Referee Jonathan Kaplan on money

15 June 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Jonathan Kaplan/ Retired International Referee 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Monday - Making a living as Coconut Kelz

8 June 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Lesego Tlhabi/ Satirist behind "Coconut Kelz" 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays with Jeremy Loops on Level 3 lockdown

1 June 2020 8:11 PM

Guest: Jeremy Loops/ Singer and songwriter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays: Richard Poplak, Investigative Journalist

25 May 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Richard Poplak 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays: Kagiso Lediga

18 May 2020 8:11 PM

Guest: Kagiso Lediga/ Comedian and producer 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Monday's: Karen Zoid in a time of corona

6 April 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Karen Zoid/ Musician and television host at Republiek van Zoid Afrika 

PicknPay Panic Buying song

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays - How this social commentator views money

2 March 2020 8:03 PM

Guest:
Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays- Rugby Legend John Smit opens up about money and career changes

24 February 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: John Smit/ Group CEO of SSG Holdings and Former Captain at Springboks 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays- Jack Parow talks money, honey.

17 February 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Zander Jack Parow Tyler/ Rapper 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Chefs for Compassion to assist restaurant owner who wants to feed those in need

Local

Man arrested in connection with Durban kidnappings appears in court

Local

[LISTEN] Restaurant shares its struggle in accessing COVID-19 relief funds

Business

EWN Highlights

Pandemic Data Analytics: SA COVID-19 deaths to equal road deaths

22 June 2020 7:27 PM

Load reduction in Gauteng to resume until illegal connections end - Eskom

22 June 2020 6:59 PM

Cricket South Africa announces 7 coronavirus cases

22 June 2020 5:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA