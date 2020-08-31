Make Money Mondays- With forensic scientist David Klatzow

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 22:05
Coloured identity
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Tessa Dooms - Independent Social Analyst at ...
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
UPDATE: SA recoveries surpass 540,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 540,923, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 182,466 recoverie... 31 August 2020 9:54 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
'It's not only in Clayville, government officials sell RDP houses to colleagues' Portfolio Committee on Cogta and Human Settlements in Gauteng to lay criminal charges against the alleged officials. 31 August 2020 5:33 PM
ANC needs to move towards disclosure of funding for party campaigns - Friedman Political analyst Steven Friedman weighs in on the handling of corruption in South Africa and the role of the ANC. 31 August 2020 6:52 PM
WATCH LIVE: ANC briefing following three-day NEC meeting ANC give feedback on the national executive council three-day meeting that took place amid growing calls for action against corrup... 31 August 2020 4:35 PM
[LISTEN] Herman Mashaba talks his new party and plans to revive the economy The former Johannesburg mayor launched his new party Action SA virtually on Saturday. 31 August 2020 12:13 PM
Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 31 August 2020 8:19 PM
ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19 The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH. 31 August 2020 7:42 PM
Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group. 31 August 2020 6:43 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
Advertising and gender stereotypes: 'We won't default to the same old tropes' Joanne Joseph explored this in more detail with CEO of Grey Africa and advertising expert, Fran Luckin. 27 August 2020 6:00 PM
'Cricket SA affiliates have raised concerns on nomination process' CSA in major power play as annual general meeting hangs in the balance. 31 August 2020 2:46 PM
Nick Bester: 'I'm lucky to be alive' Shaun-Nick Bester has described in detail how his father, former Comrades champion Nick Bester, was attacked and left with serious... 31 August 2020 2:45 PM
Former Comrades champion Nick Bester in ICU after being attacked during robbery Former Comrades champion Nick Bester is in ICU after being attacked while training in the Magalies mountains near his house. 30 August 2020 8:39 PM
Woman's McDonalds food kept in box for 24 years still looks relatively fresh Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Toddler gets caught in kite strings and is lifted into sky Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2020 8:35 AM
He took to roles like a chameleon - Dr John Kani pays homage to Chadwick Boseman Dr Kani says there was an uncanny resemblance between Chadwick and Atandwa Kani, so on set both were like his two sons. 29 August 2020 1:46 PM
UPDATE: SA recoveries surpass 540,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 540,923, which translates to a recovery rate of 86%. Gauteng has 182,466 recoverie... 31 August 2020 9:54 PM
Ethics in the time of Corona — a philosopher's take Philosophers have a vital role to play in getting healthcare workers through the Covid-19 pandemic. 31 August 2020 7:00 AM
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies His family confirmed the death in a statement posted on his Twitter page on Saturday. 29 August 2020 7:33 AM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives) 'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show. 27 August 2020 7:18 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Make Money Mondays
arrow_forward
Make Money Mondays- With forensic scientist David Klatzow

Make Money Mondays- With forensic scientist David Klatzow

31 August 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Dr David Klatzow/ Forensic Scientist 


More episodes from Make Money Mondays

Make Money Mondays- Politician, activists and former cabinet minister on his early lessons with money

24 August 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Derek Hanekom/Political activist and ANC's senior member 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays- Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler gets personal

17 August 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Consumer Journalist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Monday- Vusi Thembekwayo on his money story

3 August 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Vusi Thembekwayo/ Dragon's Den Judge and Entrepreneur 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays - Saki Macozoma early lessons about money and investing

27 July 2020 8:12 PM

Guest:

Saki Macozoma | chairman (former political prisoner) at Safika Holdings

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays- Herschel Jawitz on money

20 July 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Herschel Jawitz/ CEO at Jawitz Properties 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays

13 July 2020 8:02 PM

Dineo Langa | Presenter at V Entertainment

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays - How entrepreneur Aisha Pandor considers her money

6 July 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Aisha Pandor | Co-Founder at Sweepsouth | Tel: 0728487496 | Tel: aisha.pandor 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays with Pilot Eon De Vos

29 June 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Eon de Vos/ Professional Pilot 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays - Zakes Bantwini is going to Harvard Business School and other money matters Wasting my time, by Zakes Bantwini

22 June 2020 8:08 PM

Zakes Bantwini | SKYPE: Zakes Bantwini

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

