Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School: How new investors can understand risk.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kristia Van Heerden - CEO and , host of the Fat Wallet podcast at Just One Lap
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Transformation in the advertising industry PR Trendz ZA director Nelisa Ngqulana says there should be a deeper understanding of language nuances across the board. 12 October 2020 4:53 PM
Parktown Boys principal Malcolm Williams fired by GDE after Enock Mpianzi death Pupil Enock Mpianzi (13) drowned in the Crocodile River at a lodge in the North West while on a school orientation camp. 12 October 2020 4:40 PM
Almost 80 organisations want R350 grant to continue, want cuts made elsewhere Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says government should maybe reduce Cabinet security to maintain social grant payments. 12 October 2020 4:17 PM
View all Local
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel. 12 October 2020 6:59 PM
Economic recovery plan – who needs action when you’ve got words? Can government implement? Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Saville (Cannon Asset Managers) and Cas Coovadia (Business Unity SA). 12 October 2020 6:36 PM
View all Politics
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Will Trump resort to Zuma's tactics to avoid prosecution if he loses? Donald Trump's in trouble ahead of the November election. Prof. John Stremlau gives his expert take on the US presidential race. 8 October 2020 7:13 PM
View all Business
FlySafair adding two Boeings to its fleet in time for expected December demand 'In November FlySafair will be back to 100% of what we used to fly'. Bruce Whitfield interviews the airline's CEO, Elmar Conradie. 8 October 2020 6:25 PM
We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital. 8 October 2020 12:21 PM
You can identify a child who has learning difficulty at an early age - expert Clinical psychologist Kalie Naidoo says parents may recognise their children may be dyslexic at the age of four and five. 6 October 2020 4:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Touching moment, definitely sealing Lewis Hamilton as the best of all time' Lewis Hamilton gifted with Michael Schumacher's helmet after victory in the Eifel grand Prix at the Nürburgring in Germany 12 October 2020 2:07 PM
Shining a spotlight on young players who failed to reach their potential Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan, says we must stop the hype and make use of professional sports psychologists. 9 October 2020 5:41 PM
CSA 'Service Provider X' identified, says he was headhunted for the job Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso reveals that the service provider in the Fundudzi report is Unathi Tshotwana. 8 October 2020 2:10 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Teens dance back-to-back while wearing masks at school prom Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 October 2020 8:27 AM
Woman in wedding dress confronts partner at work and demands wedding on spot Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 October 2020 8:26 AM
Craig Lucas: Lockdown put a stop to all the plans I had The musician told #702Unplugged he wrote the song 'Happy' after struggling to come to terms with the end of a relationship. 9 October 2020 2:57 PM
View all Entertainment
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
View all Opinion

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Make Money Mondays
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA

I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA

12 October 2020 8:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).


More episodes from Make Money Mondays

I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib)

28 September 2020 8:22 PM

Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays: Ciko Thomas

21 September 2020 8:14 PM

Ciko Thomas | Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking  at Nedbank

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays- with John Perlman

14 September 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: John Perlman/ Radio Personality and CEO at Dreamfields 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays- Thandi Ntuli, Jazz artist on pennies and sense

7 September 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Thandi Ntuli, Jazz Musician 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays- With forensic scientist David Klatzow

31 August 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Dr David Klatzow/ Forensic Scientist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays- Politician, activists and former cabinet minister on his early lessons with money

24 August 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Derek Hanekom/Political activist and ANC's senior member 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays- Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler gets personal

17 August 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Consumer Journalist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Monday- Vusi Thembekwayo on his money story

3 August 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Vusi Thembekwayo/ Dragon's Den Judge and Entrepreneur 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays - Saki Macozoma early lessons about money and investing

27 July 2020 8:12 PM

Guest:

Saki Macozoma | chairman (former political prisoner) at Safika Holdings

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA

Business Opinion Politics

Mbalula fires salvo at MKMVA ahead of march to Luthuli House, Makhura's office

Local Politics

Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID vaccine trial as participant becomes ill

13 October 2020 5:51 AM

83 more deaths, 888 new infections, recovery rate holding steady at 90% in SA

13 October 2020 5:49 AM

Catching coronavirus outside is rare but not impossible

13 October 2020 5:24 AM

