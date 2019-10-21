Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Make Money Mondays
'I want to ensure my money delivers change to as many people as possible'

'I want to ensure my money delivers change to as many people as possible'

21 October 2019 8:02 PM

Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu on his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).


Other People’s Money - Matthew Booth

2 November 2020 8:11 PM

Matthew Booth | Soccer Player at Bafana Bafana And Sundowns

I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA

12 October 2020 8:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).

I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib)

28 September 2020 8:22 PM

Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Make Money Mondays: Ciko Thomas

21 September 2020 8:14 PM

Ciko Thomas | Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking  at Nedbank

Make Money Mondays- with John Perlman

14 September 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: John Perlman/ Radio Personality and CEO at Dreamfields 

Make Money Mondays- Thandi Ntuli, Jazz artist on pennies and sense

7 September 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Thandi Ntuli, Jazz Musician 

Make Money Mondays- With forensic scientist David Klatzow

31 August 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Dr David Klatzow/ Forensic Scientist 

Make Money Mondays- Politician, activists and former cabinet minister on his early lessons with money

24 August 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Derek Hanekom/Political activist and ANC's senior member 

Make Money Mondays- Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler gets personal

17 August 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Consumer Journalist 

Make Money Monday- Vusi Thembekwayo on his money story

3 August 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Vusi Thembekwayo/ Dragon's Den Judge and Entrepreneur 

