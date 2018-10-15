Idols judge Unathi Nkayi gets intimate - opens up about money, beliefs about it

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Wynberg factory catches fire JHB EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe says people inside the factory have been moved out and everyone is safe. 22 January 2021 6:08 PM
Jackson Mthembu’s Official Category 1 funeral to take place on Sunday A memorial service will also be held at the GCIS Auditorium in Hatfield, in Tshwane, on Saturday. 22 January 2021 3:32 PM
SA not on the right path for employment creation, says NPC The National Planning Commission held a webinar reflecting on some of the work contained in its economic progress review report wh... 22 January 2021 12:54 PM
Political Party Funding Act comes into play on 1 April - Presidency The Act, among other things, prohibits donations to parties by foreign governments or agencies, foreign persons or entities, organ... 22 January 2021 10:48 AM
Minister Jackson Mthembu passes away In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa says Mthembu was an exemplary leader and a life-long champion of freedom and democracy. 21 January 2021 3:09 PM
Bandile Masuku says SIU findings have ruined his reputation and his career Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia gives an update between the former Gauteng MEC and the Special Investigating Unit. 21 January 2021 12:54 PM
Strategies to help your small business not only survive, but thrive in 2021 Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis has tips for business owners looking for a plan of action to tackle current uncertainty. 21 January 2021 8:54 PM
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Ginger shortage impacting ginger beer quality and price - SA producer Yamama Gemmer prides itself on using the best-quality imported ginger. Now it's forced to source the spice from wherever it can. 21 January 2021 7:13 PM
If interest rate remains stable, 2021 to bring more surprises in property market Despite the pandemic, 2020 saw a rally in residential property sales. Andrew Golding examines the trends expected in 2021. 19 January 2021 8:19 PM
Top universities offering 1,500 free courses online. Grab the opportunity! Harvard, Oxford, MIT... We need to take responsibility for keeping ourselves on the cutting edge, says futurist Graeme Codrington. 19 January 2021 7:50 PM
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
There's (still) a hippo on the loose in Fourways! Here's what you need to know It seems that it's much easier to get a quote from Hippo.co.za than to find an actual hippo on the loose in Fourways! 19 January 2021 2:27 PM
Saftas to recognise YouTube, Instagram and Facebook content producers Project coordinator Stacey Takane says their guidelines are restricting for content without an actual official broadcaster. 19 January 2021 1:50 PM
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
President Biden reaches out to Trump supporters: 'We must end this uncivil war' Joe Biden's been sworn in as 46th US president. Axios reporter Ursula Perano on what to expect from his first 100 days in office. 20 January 2021 7:49 PM
What do flatulence-filtering undies (for real) have to do with Donald Trump? A campaign for a UK underwear producer manages to attach itself to the US presidential transition, earning Andy Rice's hero award. 19 January 2021 8:53 PM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Consumers should not have to fight for right to access recorded calls Why do consumers have to jump through so many hoops? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler makes her case on The Money Show. 20 January 2021 8:48 PM
6 trends that will drag us along in 2021 – life will never be the same again The future is now different. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews trends analyst Dion Chang, the founder of Flux Trends. 18 January 2021 7:18 PM
Podcasts

Make Money Mondays
Idols judge Unathi Nkayi gets intimate - opens up about money, beliefs about it

Idols judge Unathi Nkayi gets intimate - opens up about money, beliefs about it

15 October 2018 8:03 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nkayi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).


More episodes from Make Money Mondays

Other People’s Money - Chef Lentswe Bhengu

30 November 2020 8:38 PM

Lentswe Bhengu | Celebrity Chef

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money - Matthew Booth

2 November 2020 8:11 PM

Matthew Booth | Soccer Player at Bafana Bafana And Sundowns

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA

12 October 2020 8:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib)

28 September 2020 8:22 PM

Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays: Ciko Thomas

21 September 2020 8:14 PM

Ciko Thomas | Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking  at Nedbank

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays- with John Perlman

14 September 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: John Perlman/ Radio Personality and CEO at Dreamfields 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays- Thandi Ntuli, Jazz artist on pennies and sense

7 September 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Thandi Ntuli, Jazz Musician 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays- With forensic scientist David Klatzow

31 August 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Dr David Klatzow/ Forensic Scientist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays- Politician, activists and former cabinet minister on his early lessons with money

24 August 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Derek Hanekom/Political activist and ANC's senior member 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays- Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler gets personal

17 August 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Consumer Journalist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wynberg factory catches fire

Local

Political Party Funding Act comes into play on 1 April - Presidency

Politics Local Business

Jackson Mthembu was one of a kind and didn't hide anything - Baleka Mbete

Local

Brendin Horner murder case postponed again due to ‘outstanding issues’

22 January 2021 6:43 PM

Trump impeachment to be sent to Senate on Monday: top lawmakers

22 January 2021 6:37 PM

Mbalula: Minibus fatal crashes dropped from 11.1% to 8.2% over festive season

22 January 2021 5:36 PM

