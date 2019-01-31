31 - 01 - 2019

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:20
Explainer: How GameStop And An Army Of Reddit Traders Exposed The Riskiest Market In Decades
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mduduzi Lthuli - Director - Investment Management - Luthuli Capital and avid gamer
Today at 16:20
Budget woes mean SA doctors jobless while hospitals battle Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance
Today at 16:33
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet: Ford Figo Freestyle
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Daily Maverick: Hearings into the State Security Agency
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Myanmar's military stages coup d'etat
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Champa Patel - Director of the Asia-Pacific Programme at Chatham House
Today at 17:45
Rugby Australia offer to host British and Irish Lions tour Down Under
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ashfak Mohamed - Digital Sports Editor at Independent Media
Today at 18:08
Deloitte tracks Mining industry trends on the horizon
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Lane - Leader of Energy, Resources and Industrials at Africa Deloitte
Today at 18:12
The minerals council on the state of the Mining Nation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Henk Langenhoven - Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOKM: Mdluli Safari Lodge sets new standard for impact investing in South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Malcolm Segal - Director at Mdluli Safari Lodge
Today at 19:08
How has the fate of MBA qualification changed during Covid-19? Is it still worth it?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Jako Volschenk - Head: MBA programme / Senior Lecturer: Strategic Management & Environmental Finance at University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB)
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time by James Suzman
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Suzman - Author of Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Gina Schoeman, CITI's economist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA braces for sharp fuel price increase on Wednesday The Department of Energy says petrol will increase by 81cents and diesel by 58cents. 1 February 2021 4:17 PM
We are on track to release matric results - Basic Education Department Department of Basic Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says teachers went back to school on Monday. 1 February 2021 2:29 PM
Should government consider lifting booze ban as COVID-19 infections ease? SA Medical Research Council alcohol, tobacco and other drug research unit director Prof Charles Parry reflects on alcohol ban. 1 February 2021 1:03 PM
View all Local
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 1 February 2021 1:09 PM
Project Wave spent R48 million to infiltrate and influence media - Inquiry hears Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. 29 January 2021 12:51 PM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all Politics
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA. 28 January 2021 9:02 PM
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models. 28 January 2021 6:47 PM
View all Business
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled... 26 January 2021 7:50 PM
[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine? Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show. 25 January 2021 6:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Bee keeper transporting colony by carrying queen in his fist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:16 AM
[WATCH] Teacher realises he is old when students don't know what note passing is Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 February 2021 8:15 AM
I'm interested in the cosmology from which Umlotha's sound emerges - Nduduzo South African US Blue Note Records signee Nduduzo Makhathini tells Azania Mosaka about his latest offering on #702 Unplugged. 29 January 2021 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
31 - 01 - 2019

31 - 01 - 2019

31 January 2019 8:16 PM

A small deli in Observatory, Cape Town (Jungle Foodie) is being ‘bullied’ by conglomerate, Tiger Brands to drop the word “Jungle”  in its name or change its name completely.


More episodes from The Money Show

The fate of high-end fashion during a global health pandemic. Friday File: Keith Stevens, CEO of Abstinence Cape Spice

29 January 2021 7:16 PM

CEO at RunwaySale, Karl Hammerschmidt spoke of how the fate of high-end fashion is on the brink due to the global health pandemic. Co-Founder at Matchkit.co, Mike Sharman gave details on how the USA Swimming has joined with MatchKit.co,  a mobile tech play that reinvents the way athletes of every tier and discipline monetize their careers in a simple and cost-effective way in the build-up to the Tokyo Olympic Games.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Friday File: Keith Stevens, CEO of Abstinence Cape Spice

29 January 2021 6:53 PM

Keith Stevens

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

29 January 2021 6:36 PM

  Nick  Kunze | .. at Sanlam Private Wealth

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Habana’s MatchKit does a deal with USA Swimming

29 January 2021 6:24 PM

Mike Sharman | Co-Founder at Retroviral

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The fate of high-enf fashion during a global health pandemic

29 January 2021 6:19 PM

Karl Hammerschmidt | CEO at RunwaySale

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Retail Group Clicks is shutting down Musica. Small Business Focus:Pavlo Phitidis, Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

28 January 2021 8:28 PM

CEO at Anchor Capital, Peter Armitage explained as to why Clicks Group has decided after 29 years to shut down South Africa's leading music and entertainment retail brand Musica. Director at Just Share spoke of how some company executives managed to gain lots of money in 2020 while many employees lost money and jobs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MTN sues Icasa over 5G spectrum auction. Shapeshifter: Tracey Henry, CEO of Tshikululu

27 January 2021 8:18 PM

Editor at Techcentral, Duncan McLeod gave details on MTN deciding to sue Icasa over the 5G spectrum auction. Editor at large at MyBroadband.co.za, Jan Vermeulen explained how more than 4 million addresses mostly belonging to South Africa's biggest organisations were hijacked over the past decade 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New series of free online courses to upskill SA youth. Investment School: Portfolio Manager at Denker

26 January 2021 8:23 PM

Chief economist at Stanlib, Kevin Lings gave an analysis on the International Monetary Fund revising upwards on its world growth outlook. CEO of Giraffe,  Anish Shivdasani gave details on a newly launched series of free online courses designed to make job seekers more employable.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Covid-19 affected SA's fintech sector and Fintech's status for 2021. Other People’s Money: Andile Gaelisiwe, Media Personality

25 January 2021 8:19 PM

Managing Director at Labourwise, Jan Truter spoke on restaurants struggling with the curfew hours put in place for lockdown regulations and new rules introduced on staff remuneration. Head of  AlphaCode and Senior Investment Executive at Rand Merchant Investments gave details as to how COVID-19 affected the Fintech sector and its status in 2021.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Managing Director at Ethics Monitoring & Management Services Proprietary, Cynthia Schoeman

22 January 2021 7:13 PM

South African entrepreneur Johann Rupert's connection power of skipping the que in receiving vaccine in Switzerland is ethically right. Communications Officer for My Vote Counts, Sheilan Clarke explained how the signing of Political Funding Act by President Cyril Ramphosa means for South Africa's political climate.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Jacob Zuma defies Constitutional Court ruling and is prepared to go to prison

Local

Leaders' inoculation will show we are not using people as guinea pigs - Mkhize

Local

[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight

Local

SA braces for sharp fuel price increase on Wednesday

Local

EWN Highlights

Sharp rise in petrol and diesel price from Wednesday

1 February 2021 3:41 PM

Arthur Fraser files court papers against those who implicated him before Zondo

1 February 2021 3:32 PM

Ex-Scopa chair Themba Godi: Procurement officials were never vetted by executive

1 February 2021 3:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA