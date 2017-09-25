25 September 2017

Gushwell Brooks in for Bruce Whitfield. In the first hour he spoke to Donald Curtis, an attorney in Kynsna at Dercksens Attorney’s about the insurances claims and are struggling with their claims. Johann van Tonder, Researcher and economist at Momentum spoke to Gushwell about the financial stress due to chronic diseases. Prof Martin Hall, Director of Research and Quality assurance and Emeritus spoke to Gushwell Brooks about how fast your career evolving in the face of technological disruption. During Stock Pick Monday, Heritage stocks, were discussed with Christopher Gilmour, Chairman at Investment analysts Society of SA. Ralf Schmitt, Producer, composer and conductor at Groove Yard, spoke about Music and Business. Bongani Tembe was in studio to discuss how to revive heritage being threatened.