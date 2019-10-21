21 Oct 2019

Nazmeera Moola, Head of Investments at Investec Asset Management analyses where public enterprises department should be given more power to control state owned enterprises. Sandile Zungu, President of Black Business Council takes Bruce Whitfield through his life journey and shares how he invests and save money. Nazmeera Moola, Head of Investments at Investec Asset Management analyses where public enterprises department should be given more power to control state owned enterprises. Sandile Zungu, President of Black Business Council takes Bruce Whitfield through his life journey and shares how he invests and save money.