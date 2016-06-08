08 June 2016

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:05
Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is 91.6% effective
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Polly Roy
Polly Roy
Today at 16:10
Gauteng Province details its vaccine roll out plan
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Dr Sipho Senabe, Chief Director: Human Resource Development and Employee Health and Wellness
Dr Sipho Senabe, Chief Director: Human Resource Development and Employee Health and Wellness
Today at 16:20
NY Times: Alzheimer’s Prediction May Be Found in Writing Tests
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Prof Felix Potocnik - Member at South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP)
Prof Felix Potocnik - Member at South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP)
Today at 16:20
The liquor industry bearing the brunt even after the third sales ban has been lifted
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky Ntimane
The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky Ntimane
Today at 16:33
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:50
[Feature] Financial Wellness : GameStop
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 16:55
Possible reading - Gcina Mhlophe for World Read Aloud day
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Will Astra Zeneca still provide strong protection even if second dose delayed by three months?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Burtram Fielding - Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape
Burtram Fielding - Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development at University Of Western Cape
Today at 17:20
News24: 'Studies suggest 75% of 8 to 12-year-olds complain of back pain'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Gary Arenson - Physio, MD & Founder. Ergotherapy - Ergotherapy Solutions
Gary Arenson - Physio, MD & Founder. Ergotherapy - Ergotherapy Solutions
Today at 17:45
Colour Me Kids: Stationery for the skin you're in
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Kaylee Faure - co-founder
Kaylee Faure - co-founder
Today at 18:11
Illicit Trade in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Fouche Burgers - National Project Manager at Business Leadership SA (BLSA)
Fouche Burgers - National Project Manager at Business Leadership SA (BLSA)
Today at 18:15
Sun International joins Global Hotel Alliance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
M&A activity will be all the rage for resources in 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Craig Brewer - Managing Director: Investment Banking Division at Absa CIB
Craig Brewer - Managing Director: Investment Banking Division at Absa CIB
Today at 19:08
18-year old matriculant who invested in GameStop in October last year
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Jacques Becker
Jacques Becker
Today at 19:11
SKYPE : Business Unusual - sustainable finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - "value adds” fees on the card
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Dr Ernest Darkoh - Board member of the Schwab Foundation and founding partner at BroadReach Group
Dr Ernest Darkoh - Board member of the Schwab Foundation and founding partner at BroadReach Group
