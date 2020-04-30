Tobacco industry threaten SA government over cigarettes ban

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Get your beard trimmed and help Sorbet Man keep the lights on 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 1 May 2020 5:18 PM
And the Nat Nakasa Award goes to ... SA journalists for COVID-19 coverage Sanef says coming second in an international study on factual reporting is a testament to local journos' work and dedication. 1 May 2020 2:07 PM
Two girls on mission to make 2,600 masks for children to combat COVID-19 Jade Ferguson and Deyana Thokan want to make masks for the pupils and staff of the Johannesburg Girls’ Preparatory School. 1 May 2020 12:05 PM
View all Local
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein' UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre. 30 April 2020 10:58 AM
View all Politics
Get your beard trimmed and help Sorbet Man keep the lights on 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 1 May 2020 5:18 PM
'Restaurant industry of weeks ago is not the same as the one opening today' Restaurants Association of SA CEO Wendy Alberts says those that open today will set the tone for the new business model. 1 May 2020 4:49 PM
[LISTEN] How Lebogang Mokubela mastered best methods to run township business Lemok Digital founder Lebogang Mokubela speaks about the challenges and triumphs of running a township based company. 1 May 2020 3:44 PM
View all Business
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It is business as usual, for some it is as if the situation is back to normal' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show tell Nickolaus Bauer that scenes at the See Point are worrisome. 1 May 2020 10:34 AM
Medical experts say football in SA could only resume on level 1 lockdown Leagues in South Africa have been suspended since 19 March, four days before the nationwide lockdown was announced. 30 April 2020 4:07 PM
How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
Tobacco industry threaten SA government over cigarettes ban

Tobacco industry threaten SA government over cigarettes ban

Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson of the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association talks about the industry standoff with the government over cigarettes ban. Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex analyses the country’s mini-budget to response the malaise caused by Covid-19 pandemic



More episodes from The Money Show

S&P downgrades SA's credit rating further

30 April 2020 8:16 PM

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management analyses S&P Global Ratings decision to lower South Africa's sovereign credit rating further into non-investment grade, citing the impact of the coronavirus on the country's already struggling economy.  Chris Botha, MD of Park Advertising explains why Associated Media Publishing (AMP) is closing shop - permanently

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

First big lockdown casualty as Edcon files for voluntary business rescue

29 April 2020 8:19 PM

Grant Pattison, CEO of Edcon tells Bruce Whitfield how the board decided to go into business rescue due Covid-19 pandemic.  Then retail analyst discusses how the rail sector will look like post Covid-19 pandemic. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Steps to reopen the economy to level four during Covid 19

28 April 2020 8:20 PM

Mining, manufacturing and books: How is business lobbying and gearing up for Level four and beyond

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA’s Airline and hotel sector decimated by Covid 19

27 April 2020 8:19 PM

Captain Grant Back, Chairperson of South African Airways Pilots’ Association discusses the fate of SAA and other airlines post Covid-19 pandemic, while Lee-Anne Bac, Director for tourism and travel at BDO shares views on how the travel and hotel sector may recover.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

An explainer of the stimulus package and the Best Bits

24 April 2020 7:10 PM

National Treasury’s DG Dondo Mogajane explains the stimulus package to Bruce in some detail. Also the Best Bits of the week and a moving piece read by Bruce about a restaurant closing.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government, relax lockdown restrictions.

23 April 2020 8:20 PM

Business sector pleas with the government to relax lockdown restrictions implemented in order to reduce Covid 19 pandemic spread.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa announces R500-billion Covid-19 package for South Africa

22 April 2020 8:25 PM

Financial experts discuss whether the R500 billion stimulus announced by  President Cyril Ramaphosa can be implemented successfully. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Oil price below zero

21 April 2020 8:20 PM

Oil experts analyst the plunge of the global oil prices and its ramifications to the global economy. Economists argue that president Cyril Ramaphosa should end the nationwide lockdown caused by Covid 19.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What does SA ruling party's economic recovery plan look like?

20 April 2020 8:19 PM

Enoch Godongwana, ANC’s head Of economics transformation Committee discusses how the ruling party in trying to come with economic plans to bring the country out of a deep recession.  Prof. Adrian Saville, CEO of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science discusses what the government might have to do to stave off a recession. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

And the Nat Nakasa Award goes to ... SA journalists for COVID-19 coverage

Local

South Africans to benefit from significant fuel price drop

Local

Two girls on mission to make 2,600 masks for children to combat COVID-19

Local

EWN Highlights

BATSA gives Dlamini-Zuma until Monday to lift tobacco sales ban

1 May 2020 8:14 PM

WC govt spends over R40 mln on NGOs for GBV victims during lockdown

1 May 2020 7:50 PM

Dozens of journalists die from coronavirus since 1 March – NGO

1 May 2020 6:41 PM

