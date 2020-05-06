Curing Covid-19 by lockdown wont work

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
An Open Letter to President Ramaphosa, from Herman Mashaba
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Herman Mashaba
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance - Has Aid failed Africa and has COVID-19 exposed this? Can Africa reset from this?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Tonny Okwir - Programme Officer Governance in the Office of the Prime Minister of Uganda under Development Initiat
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COVID-19 cases in South Africa reach 8,232, eight more deaths reported Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that a total of 292,153 tests had been conducted. 7 May 2020 8:53 PM
Gender-based violence cases among those courts prioritise during lockdown Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson Chrispin Phiri explains shares more on the new directives. 7 May 2020 5:23 PM
How to find out if your employer has received UIF special grant Business Insider associate editor Phillip de Wet explains how you can access the online portal. 7 May 2020 4:58 PM
View all Local
SA should return to full economic activity if it wants to save jobs - B4SA Economic Intervention work group leader Martin Kingston says companies should be allowed to re-open but under strict conditions. 7 May 2020 1:19 PM
Will the arts survive COVID-19 pandemic? Eusebius McKaiser shines the spotlight on the creative sector and whether it will survive the pandemic. 7 May 2020 11:44 AM
Escape by detainees from Lindela Repatriation Centre planned - Aaron Motsoaledi Home Affairs minister says he believes the rogue guards worked with foreign nationals to run from the facility. 7 May 2020 7:36 AM
View all Politics
Parents want to know why they should pay full school fees for cyber-classrooms Are parents expected to pay the full school fees even though their children are not physically attending school? 7 May 2020 7:48 PM
'This is the most difficult video message we have ever pulled together' ''Covid-19 is having a more severe and sudden financial impact on our business than 9/11 and the 2009 financial crisis combined." 7 May 2020 7:28 PM
Here is how you can save Bookdealers in Johannesburg 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 7 May 2020 5:41 PM
View all Business
'I love acting, it gives me an opportunity to explore the human condition' Veteran actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube talks about his craft and reveals he is working on a book. 7 May 2020 12:29 PM
[LISTEN] Seven stages you may go through when adjusting to the new normal Human potential and parent expert Nikki Bush reflects on the seven stages you may go through when adjusting to a different world. 6 May 2020 2:52 PM
[LISTEN] Tools to improve the performance of your brain Executive coach and author Dawn Klatzow suggests ways that you can build resilience by taking better care of your brain. 6 May 2020 12:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime with SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing In this second instalment of Extra Time, SA men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing opens up about the challenges facing the sport and ra... 5 May 2020 11:15 PM
Springboks, Aled Walters part ways after 2 successful years In a statement released on Tuesday, SA Rugby said that Walters, who occupied the position of head of athletic performance since 20... 5 May 2020 2:27 PM
No plans to change Lions tour dates - SA Rugby The Lions tour has a planned 3 July start, with the three tests on consecutive weekends from 24 July onwards. 4 May 2020 6:50 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Curing Covid-19 by lockdown wont work

Curing Covid-19 by lockdown wont work

   Mark Barnes, SA Post Office’s former CEO and Investment banker says keeping an entire society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its myriad consequences.



More episodes from The Money Show

Calls for a phased opening of SA’s economy

6 May 2020 8:20 PM

Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA) shares the significance of opening the economy in a phased manner during the covid-19 pandemic. Elmar Conradie, CEO of FlySafair explains how his airline manages to operate while other airlines file for bankruptcy.   Gloria Serobe, chair of Solidarity Fund talks about her career path and about how the fund is assisting SA businesses thought-out the country.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tax collection suffering from Covid- 19

5 May 2020 8:30 PM

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner at South African Revenue Service says  warned that the combined impact of a slow economy and the lockdown could amount to a loss of up to R285 billion in tax revenues this year. G G Alcock,  Author of 'Kasinomic Revolution' discuss the effect of the coronavirus on the informal economy.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa’s Purchasing Managers’ Index crashes to all-time low.

4 May 2020 8:19 PM

South Africa’s seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) contracted to its lowest ever in April as the coronavirus lockdown.  Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA says trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel trivializes business sector's crisis caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tobacco industry threaten SA government over cigarettes ban

1 May 2020 7:10 PM

Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson of the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association talks about the industry standoff with the government over cigarettes ban. Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex analyses the country’s mini-budget to response the malaise caused by Covid-19 pandemic

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

S&P downgrades SA's credit rating further

30 April 2020 8:16 PM

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management analyses S&P Global Ratings decision to lower South Africa's sovereign credit rating further into non-investment grade, citing the impact of the coronavirus on the country's already struggling economy.  Chris Botha, MD of Park Advertising explains why Associated Media Publishing (AMP) is closing shop - permanently

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

First big lockdown casualty as Edcon files for voluntary business rescue

29 April 2020 8:19 PM

Grant Pattison, CEO of Edcon tells Bruce Whitfield how the board decided to go into business rescue due Covid-19 pandemic.  Then retail analyst discusses how the rail sector will look like post Covid-19 pandemic. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Steps to reopen the economy to level four during Covid 19

28 April 2020 8:20 PM

Mining, manufacturing and books: How is business lobbying and gearing up for Level four and beyond

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA’s Airline and hotel sector decimated by Covid 19

27 April 2020 8:19 PM

Captain Grant Back, Chairperson of South African Airways Pilots’ Association discusses the fate of SAA and other airlines post Covid-19 pandemic, while Lee-Anne Bac, Director for tourism and travel at BDO shares views on how the travel and hotel sector may recover.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

An explainer of the stimulus package and the Best Bits

24 April 2020 7:10 PM

National Treasury’s DG Dondo Mogajane explains the stimulus package to Bruce in some detail. Also the Best Bits of the week and a moving piece read by Bruce about a restaurant closing.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SAA business rescue practitioners' plan to retrench workers unlawful - Numsa

Local Business

How to find out if your employer has received UIF special grant

Local

Gender-based violence cases among those courts prioritise during lockdown

Local

COVID-19 cases in South Africa reach 8,232, eight more deaths reported

World Local

EWN Highlights

Nxesi urges SA to ramp up employment through technology, infrastructure

7 May 2020 8:04 PM

UN appeals for $4.7 billion more to fight virus pandemic

7 May 2020 8:01 PM

More than 500,000 people have returned to Gauteng: Makhura

7 May 2020 6:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA