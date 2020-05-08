Why are SA’s bonds so cheap?

Streaming issues? Report here
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 12:05
SAPS on regulations compliance under level 4
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Bheki Cele
Today at 12:10
Celebrating International Nurses Day
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Simon Hlungwani - President at DENOSA
Today at 18:09
pick n pay results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Brasher - CEO at Pick n Pay
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - Reasons freelancers and solopreneurs could help your business survive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mandy Collins - Writer and business writing trainer at ...
The Eusebius McKaiser Show
09:00 - 12:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Langa youngsters use bicycles to deliver food for R9 Cloudy Deliveries co-founder Colin Mkosi says they are eight in the team and the community has received them well. 11 May 2020 4:00 PM
KZN education department postpones back-to-school plans MEC for Education Kwazi Mshengu explains why they have decided to postpone the reopening of schools. 11 May 2020 1:11 PM
Here is the criteria for Sassa R350 social relief of distress grant Sassa CEO Totsie Memela detailed the required documents and criteria in a briefing on Monday. 11 May 2020 11:58 AM
View all Local
[VIDEO] Ballito councillor calling for suspension of officers manhandling child Tammy Cole says it is unacceptable that any child should go through such a traumatic experience from the police. 12 May 2020 8:57 AM
What needs to be achieved for schools to gradually reopen? South African Principals’ Association president David de Korte unpacks plans given by the DBE to open schools after lockdown. 12 May 2020 8:14 AM
Unisa to administer mid-year exams online for the first time due to lockdown Vice-chancellor professor Mandla Makhanya says the only difference is that students would be writing exams from their homes. 12 May 2020 7:27 AM
View all Politics
On the Way Private Transport to use prize money when lockdown is lifted Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 12 May 2020 9:14 AM
PJ Powers on lockdown and money The woman who made us sing and dance and laugh and feel with Jabulani, talks lockdown and money tonight. 11 May 2020 8:32 PM
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield talks about his book, the Upside of Down A strong, positive mindset is one trait Bruce Whitfield has identified in two decades of interrogating how billionaires think. 11 May 2020 8:04 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Local T-Rex spotted stocking up on essentials during lockdown Shoppers in Cape Town were surprised and amused to be sharing the supermarket aisles with a short-armed 'Coronasaurus'. 10 May 2020 3:42 PM
Ubuntu in action: Ubuntu Project helping needy families to feed themselves The project not only provides the community with organic produce, but also the tools to grow their own vegetables. 10 May 2020 3:03 PM
Could the best Mother's Day gift be some time for mom to have to herself? Nikki Bush looks at why mothers often take on too much, to the detriment of their own self-discovery. 9 May 2020 1:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Safa, PSL to meet Tuesday to discuss how to resume football season There've been no local matches since mid-March as the result of the lockdown imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a result of t... 11 May 2020 3:45 PM
SuperSport players' salaries will be covered, at least until June - Matthews Salary cuts are being implemented across sport as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which has also lead to postponements of foo... 8 May 2020 3:34 PM
Bulls appoint Rathbone as new CEO Rathbone, who will officially start at the Vodacom Bulls on 1 June 2020, is no stranger to the rugby environment. 8 May 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Sibling dancing while other two watch has us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Daniel Emmet sings Puccini’s Nessun Dorma with corona twist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 May 2020 8:26 AM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: COVID-19 death toll surpasses 200 and South Africa has 637 new cases Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Monday that there were 12 news deaths countrywide. 11 May 2020 4:25 PM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
Herd immunity: The seductive myth of Sweden and her response to COVID-19 Wits University's professor Shabir Mahdi explains why the Scandinavian country didn't have a lockdown. 6 May 2020 11:13 AM
View all World
View all Africa
eNCA is behaving no differently to the worst days of the SABC - Eusebius McKaiser shares his thoughts on the suspension of Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton from the news channel. 7 May 2020 10:48 AM
It is pathetic to apologise if you have courage of your conviction - Eusebius Show host Eusebius McKaiser weighs in on the opinion shared by eNCA's Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton and the apology they shared. 5 May 2020 11:25 AM
Debating a wealth tax: 'It raises a moral question in SA's unequal society' Judge Dennis Davis (Davis Tax Committee) weighs in on a study which finds 3,500 individuals own 15% of South Africa's wealth. 3 May 2020 12:02 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
Why are SA’s bonds so cheap?

Why are SA’s bonds so cheap?

Mike Keenan, fixed-income and currency strategist at Absa Capital analyses that state of SA’s bond market.  Dr Martyn Davies ,  Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte looks at ways to achieve inclusive growth in a post Covid-19 world.



More episodes from The Money Show

A relook at Aid for Africa and Best Bits

8 May 2020 7:06 PM

Bruce talks to dr. Dambisa Moyo on aid for Africa in time of crisis. Also the best bits of the week. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Curing Covid-19 by lockdown wont work

7 May 2020 8:23 PM

   Mark Barnes, SA Post Office’s former CEO and Investment banker says keeping an entire society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its myriad consequences.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Calls for a phased opening of SA’s economy

6 May 2020 8:20 PM

Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA) shares the significance of opening the economy in a phased manner during the covid-19 pandemic. Elmar Conradie, CEO of FlySafair explains how his airline manages to operate while other airlines file for bankruptcy.   Gloria Serobe, chair of Solidarity Fund talks about her career path and about how the fund is assisting SA businesses thought-out the country.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tax collection suffering from Covid- 19

5 May 2020 8:30 PM

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner at South African Revenue Service says  warned that the combined impact of a slow economy and the lockdown could amount to a loss of up to R285 billion in tax revenues this year. G G Alcock,  Author of 'Kasinomic Revolution' discuss the effect of the coronavirus on the informal economy.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa’s Purchasing Managers’ Index crashes to all-time low.

4 May 2020 8:19 PM

South Africa’s seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) contracted to its lowest ever in April as the coronavirus lockdown.  Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA says trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel trivializes business sector's crisis caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tobacco industry threaten SA government over cigarettes ban

1 May 2020 7:10 PM

Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, Chairperson of the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association talks about the industry standoff with the government over cigarettes ban. Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex analyses the country’s mini-budget to response the malaise caused by Covid-19 pandemic

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

S&P downgrades SA's credit rating further

30 April 2020 8:16 PM

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management analyses S&P Global Ratings decision to lower South Africa's sovereign credit rating further into non-investment grade, citing the impact of the coronavirus on the country's already struggling economy.  Chris Botha, MD of Park Advertising explains why Associated Media Publishing (AMP) is closing shop - permanently

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

First big lockdown casualty as Edcon files for voluntary business rescue

29 April 2020 8:19 PM

Grant Pattison, CEO of Edcon tells Bruce Whitfield how the board decided to go into business rescue due Covid-19 pandemic.  Then retail analyst discusses how the rail sector will look like post Covid-19 pandemic. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Steps to reopen the economy to level four during Covid 19

28 April 2020 8:20 PM

Mining, manufacturing and books: How is business lobbying and gearing up for Level four and beyond

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[VIDEO] Ballito councillor calling for suspension of officers manhandling child

Politics

UPDATE: COVID-19 death toll surpasses 200 and South Africa has 637 new cases

World Local

Lockdown worsening backlog as more people get retrenched - CCMA

Local

EWN Highlights

Cele to visit family of kidnapped, murdered Durban teen

12 May 2020 10:23 AM

Mbalula blames previous boards for Prasa’s woes

12 May 2020 10:14 AM

CT tourism survey paints grim picture of industry during lockdown

12 May 2020 8:52 AM

