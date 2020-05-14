Dis-Chem goes Baby City shopping and EOH does intensive care in a box

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Call for prayers for 16-day-old baby as she undergoes crucial heart surgery Baby Renesmè has been diagnosed with Pulmonary Atresia and will undergo surgery on Friday night. 15 May 2020 4:47 PM
Court rules that SANDF officials involved in Alex man murder be suspended Collins Khosa's death last month caused public outcry with members of the community calling for action against those involved. 15 May 2020 1:27 PM
TUT will not cancel exams for 2020 academic year - Vice-chancellor Lourens van Staden says a newspaper that reported the cancellation will have to retract the reportv 15 May 2020 1:12 PM
View all Local
DA challenges lockdown regulations validity in court Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo explains affidavit filed by the Democratic Alliance in court. 15 May 2020 3:51 PM
All systems go as Sassa begins to pay R350 coronavirus relief grant Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says everything has been going smoothly with payments to unemployed grant recipients. 15 May 2020 12:50 PM
Presidency develops app to tackle coronavirus-related enquiries Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya to gives an update on the different state programmes dealing with COVID-19. 15 May 2020 11:28 AM
View all Politics
Help save Pink Ladies & Lads Airport Valet Service with vouchers from Dineplan Owner Zahn Jooste says the business was very helpful especially for people who travel for business and holidays. 15 May 2020 5:52 PM
COVID-19 hits sit-down restaurants as 'it is a different environment' The Restaurant Collective spokesperson Grace Harding says this is the time to work together with government and banks. 15 May 2020 3:18 PM
NL Motors to use prize money towards existing costs and to promote the business Every day #702ShoutOut and Ninety One shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during lockdown. 15 May 2020 9:11 AM
View all Business
People are starving - Winnie Ntshaba on plight of freelancers in film and TV The actress says while production is on and people are back at work, companies are implementing serious cost-cutting measures. 14 May 2020 2:41 PM
'Let your glitter settle' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush explains how to overcome life's storms. 13 May 2020 3:34 PM
Managing change in the workplace during COVID-19 Ray White spoke to Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno about the challenges employees will experience during this time.... 13 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
2020 Comrades Marathon cancelled due to coronavirus This means that the Comrades 2021 will now be the 95th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, starting from the Pietermaritzburg City... 14 May 2020 12:26 PM
[LISTEN] Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira on preparing for life after rugby The retired international rugby player who is now pursuing new ventures took some time out to speak to Ray White. 14 May 2020 11:43 AM
#ExtraTime with women's hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande In the latest instalment of Extra Time we speak to SA women’s hockey goalkeeper Phumelela Mbande who shares her passion for the ga... 13 May 2020 7:24 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Unlucky woman getting hit in head by a runaway tyre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 May 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Snoop Dogg listening to Frozen's 'Let it Go' in his car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 May 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Woman performing Heimlich maneuver on neighbour choking on steak Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 May 2020 8:05 AM
View all Entertainment
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation. 15 May 2020 4:39 PM
UPDATE: 19 new deaths as COVID-19 cases in South Africa reach 12,739 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday that 403,018 tests had been conducted, 16,666 in the previous 24-hour cycle. 14 May 2020 7:02 PM
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll' American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87. 10 May 2020 9:48 AM
View all World
How ancient Africans dealt with pandemics Prof Shadreck Chirikure says one of the ways to deal with the challenges was through social organisation. 15 May 2020 4:39 PM
Lesotho confirms first case of COVID-19 In a statement, the ministry of health says it has sent 597 specimens to the NICD in South Africa for testing. 13 May 2020 1:19 PM
Minister holds Zoom meeting with baby, hailed as role model Sierra Leone's education minister's being praised for participating in an online meeting while caring for his daughter. 2 May 2020 2:30 PM
View all Africa
Smoking gets more costly as cigarette prices skyrocket during lockdown Callers share how much they are spending on cigarettes during the lockdown. 15 May 2020 11:12 AM
'The president was so annoying and exhausted,' says caller 702 listeners express their dissatisfaction with President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Wednesday night. 14 May 2020 11:01 AM
eNCA is behaving no differently to the worst days of the SABC - Eusebius McKaiser shares his thoughts on the suspension of Xoli Mngambi and Jane Dutton from the news channel. 7 May 2020 10:48 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
Dis-Chem goes Baby City shopping and EOH does intensive care in a box

Dis-Chem goes Baby City shopping and EOH does intensive care in a box

Rui Morais, CFO at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, talks about the deal with Baby City, and Stephen Van Coller, CEO at EOH, talks baout EOH's innovative Intensive Care Unit in a box.



More episodes from The Money Show

Online retailers open up

14 May 2020 8:24 PM

Kim Reid, CEO of ecommerce business, Takealot and Gwarega Mangozhe, CEO of Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA) discuss the implications of online retailers being allowed to operate under level 4 lockdown.   Prof Paul Nugent, Centre of African Studies at University of Edinburgh  look at SA's current alcohol ban (as a Covid-19 restriction) and the country's history with alcohol bans.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa updates SA on Covid 19 lockdown restrictions

13 May 2020 8:24 PM

Economic experts preview President Ramaphosa’s economic impact on ongoing measures to manage the spread of the coronavirus through the implementation of a risk adjusted strategy. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pick n Pay freezes dividend pay-out while SA runs out of business rescue practitioners

13 May 2020 1:33 PM

Richard Brasher, Pick n Pay’s CEO shares the group’s reasoning for holding onto about R850 million in cash by not paying a final dividend due uncertainty caused by Covid19.  Dr Eric Levenstein, Director at Werksmans Attorneys says South Africa urgently needs business rescue experts as SA business faces collapse.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why are SA’s bonds so cheap?

11 May 2020 8:19 PM

Mike Keenan, fixed-income and currency strategist at Absa Capital analyses that state of SA’s bond market.  Dr Martyn Davies ,  Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte looks at ways to achieve inclusive growth in a post Covid-19 world.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A relook at Aid for Africa and Best Bits

8 May 2020 7:06 PM

Bruce talks to dr. Dambisa Moyo on aid for Africa in time of crisis. Also the best bits of the week. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Curing Covid-19 by lockdown wont work

7 May 2020 8:23 PM

   Mark Barnes, SA Post Office’s former CEO and Investment banker says keeping an entire society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its myriad consequences.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Calls for a phased opening of SA’s economy

6 May 2020 8:20 PM

Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA) shares the significance of opening the economy in a phased manner during the covid-19 pandemic. Elmar Conradie, CEO of FlySafair explains how his airline manages to operate while other airlines file for bankruptcy.   Gloria Serobe, chair of Solidarity Fund talks about her career path and about how the fund is assisting SA businesses thought-out the country.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tax collection suffering from Covid- 19

5 May 2020 8:30 PM

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner at South African Revenue Service says  warned that the combined impact of a slow economy and the lockdown could amount to a loss of up to R285 billion in tax revenues this year. G G Alcock,  Author of 'Kasinomic Revolution' discuss the effect of the coronavirus on the informal economy.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa’s Purchasing Managers’ Index crashes to all-time low.

4 May 2020 8:19 PM

South Africa’s seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) contracted to its lowest ever in April as the coronavirus lockdown.  Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA says trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel trivializes business sector's crisis caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Court rules that SANDF officials involved in Alex man murder be suspended

Local

Smoking gets more costly as cigarette prices skyrocket during lockdown

Opinion Local

Call for prayers for 16-day-old baby as she undergoes crucial heart surgery

Local

EWN Highlights

Brazil health minister resigns amid coronavirus crisis

15 May 2020 8:12 PM

Zimbabwe's drought-hit Bulawayo limits tap water to just a day a week

15 May 2020 7:13 PM

DA: We're heading to ConCourt to stop govt becoming an authoritarian state

15 May 2020 6:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA