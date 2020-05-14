Dis-Chem goes Baby City shopping and EOH does intensive care in a box

Kim Reid, CEO of ecommerce business, Takealot and Gwarega Mangozhe, CEO of Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA) discuss the implications of online retailers being allowed to operate under level 4 lockdown. Prof Paul Nugent, Centre of African Studies at University of Edinburgh look at SA's current alcohol ban (as a Covid-19 restriction) and the country's history with alcohol bans.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Economic experts preview President Ramaphosa's economic impact on ongoing measures to manage the spread of the coronavirus through the implementation of a risk adjusted strategy.
Richard Brasher, Pick n Pay's CEO shares the group's reasoning for holding onto about R850 million in cash by not paying a final dividend due uncertainty caused by Covid19. Dr Eric Levenstein, Director at Werksmans Attorneys says South Africa urgently needs business rescue experts as SA business faces collapse.
Mike Keenan, fixed-income and currency strategist at Absa Capital analyses that state of SA's bond market. Dr Martyn Davies , Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte looks at ways to achieve inclusive growth in a post Covid-19 world.
Bruce talks to dr. Dambisa Moyo on aid for Africa in time of crisis. Also the best bits of the week.
Mark Barnes, SA Post Office's former CEO and Investment banker says keeping an entire society locked in cages will not cure Covid-19 and its myriad consequences.
Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA) shares the significance of opening the economy in a phased manner during the covid-19 pandemic. Elmar Conradie, CEO of FlySafair explains how his airline manages to operate while other airlines file for bankruptcy. Gloria Serobe, chair of Solidarity Fund talks about her career path and about how the fund is assisting SA businesses thought-out the country.
Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner at South African Revenue Service says warned that the combined impact of a slow economy and the lockdown could amount to a loss of up to R285 billion in tax revenues this year. G G Alcock, Author of 'Kasinomic Revolution' discuss the effect of the coronavirus on the informal economy.
South Africa's seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) contracted to its lowest ever in April as the coronavirus lockdown. Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA says trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel trivializes business sector's crisis caused by Covid-19 pandemic.