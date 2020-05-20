SARB Slashes interest rates by 0.5%

Kim Reid, CEO of ecommerce business, Takealot and Gwarega Mangozhe, CEO of Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA) discuss the implications of online retailers being allowed to operate under level 4 lockdown. Prof Paul Nugent, Centre of African Studies at University of Edinburgh look at SA's current alcohol ban (as a Covid-19 restriction) and the country's history with alcohol bans.

arrow_forward