Tiger brands and Netcare financial results during Covid 19

Chief executives of Tiger Brands and Netcare Holdings chief executives take Bruce Whitfield through the companies financial results and the effect of Covid-19 pandemic of their businesses. Richard Poplak, Daily Maverick’s investigative journalist discusses his new documentary, Influence, a film about the rise and fall of a public relations firm Bell Pollinger.
Bruce spoke to Andrew Kirby, CEO of Toyota SA, about the car manufacturing industry. Also, a replay of the Best Bits of the week.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Economist review the central bank's decision to cut interest rates. Distell Group, Spar and Investec'c chief executives discus the impact of Covid 19 on their businesses.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfield previews the SA Reserve Bank Monetary Policy Committee decision on interest rates and the crippled economy during a global health pandemic. Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s maiden results.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor at Business Insider looks at whether the gap between level 3 and 4 lockdowns differences are diminishing. Liza Eustace, Sector Head for Healthcare, Construction & Hospitality at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) tells Bruce Whitfield that the private health sector bleeding revenue due to cancelled elective surgeriesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA) says SA needs to accelerate economic activity as lockdown threatens cascading corporate failuresLISTEN TO PODCAST
Rui Morais, CFO at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, talks about the deal with Baby City, and Stephen Van Coller, CEO at EOH, talks baout EOH's innovative Intensive Care Unit in a box.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kim Reid, CEO of ecommerce business, Takealot and Gwarega Mangozhe, CEO of Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA) discuss the implications of online retailers being allowed to operate under level 4 lockdown. Prof Paul Nugent, Centre of African Studies at University of Edinburgh look at SA's current alcohol ban (as a Covid-19 restriction) and the country's history with alcohol bans.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Economic experts preview President Ramaphosa’s economic impact on ongoing measures to manage the spread of the coronavirus through the implementation of a risk adjusted strategy.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Richard Brasher, Pick n Pay’s CEO shares the group’s reasoning for holding onto about R850 million in cash by not paying a final dividend due uncertainty caused by Covid19. Dr Eric Levenstein, Director at Werksmans Attorneys says South Africa urgently needs business rescue experts as SA business faces collapse.LISTEN TO PODCAST