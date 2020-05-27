South Africa prepares itself to open up – steadily

Economists discuss the implications of a prolonged shutdown of the economy due to Covid-19. They also discuss how the economy can open up, safely.
Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association Of South Africa tells Bruce Whitfield that her association is getting legal advice on new religious gathering regulations. Jacques Rousseau, Lecturer in Critical Thinking and Ethics at University of Cape Town goes through lockdown regulation inconsistencies. Michel Aronoff, MD at Baby City takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s genesis and philosophyLISTEN TO PODCAST
South Africa’s economy expected to contract by almost 10% in 2020, according to economists. Primary Market Insights shares some insights on Covid-consumer trends from the spaza shop channel.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Chief executives of Tiger Brands and Netcare Holdings chief executives take Bruce Whitfield through the companies financial results and the effect of Covid-19 pandemic of their businesses. Richard Poplak, Daily Maverick’s investigative journalist discusses his new documentary, Influence, a film about the rise and fall of a public relations firm Bell Pollinger.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce spoke to Andrew Kirby, CEO of Toyota SA, about the car manufacturing industry. Also, a replay of the Best Bits of the week.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Economist review the central bank's decision to cut interest rates. Distell Group, Spar and Investec'c chief executives discus the impact of Covid 19 on their businesses.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfield previews the SA Reserve Bank Monetary Policy Committee decision on interest rates and the crippled economy during a global health pandemic. Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s maiden results.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor at Business Insider looks at whether the gap between level 3 and 4 lockdowns differences are diminishing. Liza Eustace, Sector Head for Healthcare, Construction & Hospitality at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) tells Bruce Whitfield that the private health sector bleeding revenue due to cancelled elective surgeriesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA) says SA needs to accelerate economic activity as lockdown threatens cascading corporate failuresLISTEN TO PODCAST
Rui Morais, CFO at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, talks about the deal with Baby City, and Stephen Van Coller, CEO at EOH, talks baout EOH's innovative Intensive Care Unit in a box.LISTEN TO PODCAST